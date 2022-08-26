Rays sign Tyler Glasnow to extension through 2024 season

The Rays have signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow to a contract extension that will keep him with the Rays through the 2024 season at a team-record $25 million salary. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

BOSTON — The Rays have signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season at a team-record $25 million salary.

Glasnow, in the final stages of recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, was to be a free agent following the 2023 season. Under the new deal, he will make the $5.35 million he was slated to make in 2023, his final year of arbitration eligibility, then get the big raise. He made $5.1 million this season as he continued his rehab, with a chance to pitch late in September.

The highest single-season salary in Rays history was the $15 million pitcher Charlie Morton got in 2019 and 2020.

Despite the injury, the Rays fielded trade inquiries last offseason and at the recent deadline. In deciding to not make a deal, they could have faced a difficult decision at the 2023 deadline regarding whether to trade him then or keep him for the full season and risk getting nothing but draft pick compensation in return.

Glasnow, 29, has not pitched in a game since June 14, 2021, and underwent Tommy John surgery, along with the installation of a brace.

But he has looked very impressive (for example, hitting 98-99 mph) to this point in his recovery, which has included throwing to hitters in “live” batting practice but not yet in minor-league games.

Well enough that both he and the Rays are talking openly about the possibility of a late season return, pending how he feels after throwing in rehab games. And, obviously, enough that the Rays were willing to invest in his future.

