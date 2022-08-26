Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO