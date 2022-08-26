Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

Read full article on original website
Southwick schools ‘back open for business’ with fewer pandemic restrictions
SOUTHWICK — Students in the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District return from their summer breaks for the first day of school Sept. 1 in the first school year to begin without extensive COVID-19 measures since the pandemic began. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard said Monday morning that she was excited to...
Hampshire College, bouncing back from threat of closure, welcomes largest incoming class since 2018
When classes begin this week at Hampshire College, the experimental Amherst school will welcome its largest incoming class since 2018, a significant milestone for a college that was threatened with closure just a few years ago. Hampshire’s incoming cohort of 275 new students — 237 first-years, 38 transfers — represents...
Springfield Charter begins high school expansion
Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield welcomed its inaugural 9th grade class Monday after being founded 10 years ago to serve middle school students.
Hampshire to host Come Run in the Woods 5K event to benefit cross country program
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Hampshire boys and girls cross country teams will once again host a community 5K race to benefit the program heading into the fall season.
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
‘Space for students to try different things’: Camp Atwater marks 100 years of operation
NORTH BROOKFIELD — “They have opportunities to do things here that they might not necessarily have back home,” explains Jawad Brown. “This is the space for students to try different things but also have the space to do something that they’re already interested in.”. Brown...
Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers
WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
Springfield back to school celebration 2022 (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Summer is drawing to a close and the school year is about to begin. The Springfield Public Schools hosted its Back to School Celebration on Saturday at Blunt Park. Principals, teachers and members of the community took part in the festive get-together.
UMass Amherst Recognized As One Of Campus Pride’s 2022 ‘Best of the Best’ Colleges And Universities for LGBTQ+ Students
The University of Massachusetts Amherst has been named to this year’s list of campuses creating a safe, welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff, according to Campus Pride, the preeminent resource for LGBTQ+ leadership development, diversity inclusion and advocacy within higher education. “Campus Pride created the Best of...
Blazing Their Own Trail: Only the 2nd community in the nation to officially commit to reparations for its Black residents, Amherst is in important and unchartered territory
When she was 10 years old, a fourth-grade teacher asked Debora Bridges during a classroom lesson “what it felt like to be a slave” as a “little colored girl.” It happened in 1961. In Amherst. Although her mother and grandmother were able to scrounge up an...
Water main break reported in Pittsfield
City officials reported a water main break in Pittsfield on Monday. Repair work is expected to start Monday afternoon. Water service will be unavailable from Fenn and Fourth streets to 111 Fourth St. during this work.
Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic
Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
Westfield scrambling to replace personnel director, who will leave this month
WESTFIELD — The city will once again be searching for a new personnel director when Robert Bishop leaves on Sept. 26. He has served Westfield in the position since November 2020. According to Personnel Action Committee Chair Brent Bean II, Bishop is the sixth person to fill that job...
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on hand for Civic Center Garage demolition
SPRINGFIELD — Wielding a sledgehammer — and then an excavator — Gov. Charlie Baker ceremonially began demolition Monday on the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage next to the MassMutual Center. The downtown garage will be razed in the coming weeks to make way for a new $30-million-to-$40-million five-story...
Baker visiting Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke Monday
Governor Charlie Baker will be in western Massachusetts on Monday, making stops in Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke.
Amherst Rotary Fair open all weekend long
The Amherst Rotary Fair kicked off Friday and will be open throughout the weekend wrapping up on Sunday.
Baystate Health eastern region president Molly Gray retiring after 34 years
SPRINGFIELD – Molly Gray, Baystate Health’s eastern region president and chief administrative officer, will retire on Oct. 9 after 34 years with the healthcare organization. An announcement on her successor as eastern region president is expected soon, perhaps as early as next week, according to Baystate Health. “Throughout...
Tapestry observes International Overdose Awareness Day with events up and down western Massachusetts
Tapestry, a health agency that provides overdose education and access to the lifesaving medication Narcan, is holding events on Tuesday and Wednesday in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The events will focus on remembrance, survival and awareness, according to Tapestry. They will take place in Springfield, Northampton, Chicopee, Greenfield,...
MIT, Harvard in the top 10 of ‘2023 best value colleges in America,’ according to Niche
Massachusetts has plenty of renowned higher education institutes to thank after being named the most educated state in the country. Now, two places of higher education in the Bay State are ranked among the best of the best for value. Niche compiled a list of the ‘2023 best value colleges’...
