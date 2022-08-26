Madill aims to break playoff drought after moving up to Class 4A

By Ty Loftis

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Madill Wildcats.

HEAD COACH

Chad Speer, 3rd season

RETURNING STARTERS

8 offense, 7 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 6-4

District record: 3-4, 5th in District 3A-2

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

RB's Rey Gomez and Holden McGahey

The Wildcats will be using a no-huddle offense, led by running backs Rey Gomez (5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Jr.) and Holden McGahey (5-9, 175, Sr.), who combined for 729 yards on 128 carries last year.

WR's Stephen Sisco and Yovanny Robles

Sisco, a senior, will be one of the biggest targets in Class 4A (6-1, 185), as he had 611 yards on 43 catches last year. Yovanny Robles (6-4, 175, Sr.) is another target on the outside that Wildcat coaches hope will step up to compliment Sisco.

Robles will also carry the weight in the secondary, as he had seven interceptions last season.

DE River Shaw, 6-4, 210, Sr.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior River Shaw will anchor the three-man front at his defensive end spot. Last year, Shaw had 65 tackles, recorded nine sacks and made plays blocking kicks as well. He will be a two-way starter for a third straight season.

As a senior, there are some colleges beginning to look at Shaw.

LB Josh Schneider, 6-1, 240, Sr.

Yet another senior, Schneider will carry the linebacker duties, as he recorded 79 tackles last year.

OUTLOOK

The Wildcats went 3-7 in Chad Speer’s first year as Madill head coach. In his second year, Madill had its first winning season at 6-4 for the first time since a playoff appearance in 2016, but fell a game shy of making the playoffs.

Madill is now attempting to reach postseason play after its offseason move up in class, going from 3A to 4A. Not to mention playing in 4A-4, long considered one of the toughest 4A districts in Oklahoma.

If the Wildcats are to get back to the playoffs, Sisco will have to make plays downfield offensively and Shaw will have to be dominating in the backfield defensively.

The Wildcats haven’t made the playoffs since a first-round exit in 2016.

Madill opens up its season Aug. 26 at home against Kingston, a rivalry that is dubbed the "Marshall County Super Bowl." The Wildcats go to Lone Grove on Sept. 2 and return home to face Dickson on Sept. 9 before District 4A-4 play starts.

That district opener will be on Sept. 23 at Broken Bow. The following week, Madill receives a visit from defending 4A-4 champion Poteau, which reached the state semifinals a season ago.