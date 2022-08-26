Rich Homie Quan has taken the next step in his quest for independence and announced the launch of his new record label, Rich Homie Entertainment. According to Quan, who partnered with industry veteran Troy Carter and Venice Music for the venture, the move is one that’s been a decade in the making and will allow him to utilize the knowledge the rap star gleaned during that time. “For my last 10 years in the game, I have learned independence is the lane for me,” Quan said in a statement. “I am blessed to meet Troy and his team and I’ve been...

