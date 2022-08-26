ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

No. 1 Nebraska Begins Volleyball Season with Sweep

By Kaleb Henry
 3 days ago

Huskers dominate early afternoon home match

The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team began its season with a dominant sweep.

The Huskers swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-15, 16, 9 on Friday afternoon.

NU started off hot, hitting .450 in the first set before cooling to .294 in the second. The third set was scorching at .462 to give the Huskers .388 hitting for the match.

All-American Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 11 kills. Co-lifter of the year Whitney Lauenstein showed off her cannon to the tune of eight kills on .368 hitting. Freshman middle blocker Bekka Alleck tacked on seven kills on just nine swings for .667 hitting.

Defensively, libero Lexi Rodriguez led the team with 12 digs while transfer middle Kaitlyn Hord tallied seven blocks.

New starting setter Kennedi Orr dished out 26 assists.

Nebraska has a few hours off before hosting Tulsa with a 6 p.m. start on the schedule.

