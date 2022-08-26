Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: No. 23 Mount Si installs new engine - coach, coordinators and even quarterback

SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Mount Si Wildcats of the 4A KingCo Athletic Conference - the No. 23 team in our countdown:

2021 IN REVIEW

5-5 in 4A KingCo (fourth place); lost to Puyallup in Class 4A district round.

COACH’S RESUMÉ

Steve Botulinski, first season.

Overall record: 0-0.

Coordinators (base scheme): Offense – Mat Taylor (spread). Defense – Brett Bergstrom/Wayne Lewis (4-3/multiple).

NOTABLE DEPARTURES

RB/LB Guy Brucchieri

WR/DB Aiden Dougherty

OL/DL Jaden Ketner

LB Jake Smith

QB Avery Walker

RETURNING STARTERS

Offense – 6. Defense – 4.

TOP PLAYERS

WR Liam Christensen, 5-11, 185, sr.

DB Jace Dawson, 6-0, 180, sr.

OL Lucas Freitas, 6-5, 290, sr.

LB Brock Gates, 6-0, 190, jr.

OL/DL Heath Ozaeta, 6-6, 295, sr.

RB/DB Beau Phillips, 5-9, 170, jr.

QB Cyrus Turley, 6-8, 195, sr.

DL Jayden Wells, 6-2, 265, jr.

THREE TO SEE

Heath Ozaeta, left tackle



Always had the deft footwork, but now he's strong - and headed to play at Oklahoma.

Beau Phillips, running back

If you haven't heard this name. you will. Spiffy all-around skill set will make you notice.

Cyrus Turley, quarterback



Yes, he's that tall (6-8). With those long levers, he can rifle passes into tight windows.

SEASON OUTLOOK

Charlie Kinnune put three decades worth of investment and care into this Mount Si program, leaving it as one of the top team in Class 4A.

And the Wildcats could not have found a more appropriate replacement - Steve Botulinski, who has spent as long around the program.

"It's a dream come true, man, no doubt about it," Botulinski said. "I've known Charlie since I was 12 years old. I've grown up in the program to this point. It's a blessing."

Botunlinski wasted no time in shifting to a new era of coordinators, replacing himself with a combination of Brett Bergstrom and Wayne Lewis to run the defense, hiring Pat Parnell to look over special teams - and then came the bombshell in bringing on ex-Skyline coach Mat Taylor on board to refuel the offense.

Taylor is one of the state's creative passing-game gurus, and will certainly put another gear in the Wildcats' spread offense.

"Guys are getting a lot more comfortable with it," Botulinski said.

In the meantime, Botulinski has a veteran offensive line, paced by Oklahoma commit Heath Ozaeta and left tackle and Lucas Freitas at right tackle/guard, and running back Beau Phillips waiting to ground and pound defenses.

"(Phillips) is dynamic and hard to tackle in space," Botulinski said. "He will be in the return game, too. He'll get lots of opportunities."

At the end of the day, the Wildcats will want to throw the football, too. Cyrus Turley is the new starter at quarterback.

"He's been part of some good, competitive basketball teams here," Botulinski said. "He's comfortable in the pocket, for sure, but good enough to keep a defense honest in the read game.

"But he's most comfortable getting his feet set and ripping it."