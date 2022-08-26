ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townville, PA

YourErie

Erie County Fair kicks off

A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

Rebecca Moore, 52

Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Titusville Herald

Darlene B. Grove, 72

Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront

While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Fair Concludes

The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools

It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies

A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
GIRARD, PA
Titusville Herald

Area teen takes new hobby to the next level

During the COVID-19 pandemic many bored people picked up new hobbies. You couldn’t find a bike to buy if you tried. Just about everyone tried their hand at making loaves of sourdough bread. For one area teen, her COVID hobby was showing goats. In her first year of showing,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash

A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
HARRISVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Brockway Man Backs Trailer into County Probation Building, Flees Scene

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video caught him damaging the Clarion County probation building with his vehicle in June. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Thomas P. Moore, of Brockway, on Thursday,...
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA

