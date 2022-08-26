Read full article on original website
Erie County Fair kicks off
A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
Rebecca Moore, 52
Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
Darlene B. Grove, 72
Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront
While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Sidewalk Chalk Displays Outside of Erie's Public Schools
It's back to school on Monday for Erie's Public Schools and many students will get a smile before they walk through the doors. Volunteers and children spent Sunday morning outside of Grover Cleveland and other public schools in Erie, making sidewalk chalk drawings for students ahead of the big day on Monday.
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
Area teen takes new hobby to the next level
During the COVID-19 pandemic many bored people picked up new hobbies. You couldn’t find a bike to buy if you tried. Just about everyone tried their hand at making loaves of sourdough bread. For one area teen, her COVID hobby was showing goats. In her first year of showing,...
Family of missing 68-year-old missing Meadville woman seeks help
Family members of a missing woman are seeking help as they search for the 68-year-old from the Meadville area. Here is the latest on the efforts to find the woman and where she was last seen. 68-Year-Old Debra Sue Daniel, a Meadville resident, was last seen on Aug. 15 marking two weeks since family members […]
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Warren County School District Bringing Back Public Auction After COVID Hiatus
WARREN, Pa. – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Warren County School District is brining back its annual public auction. The auction will take place at the old Pleasant Elementary School on Oct. 1 (Saturday), with a preview at 9 a.m. and the auction beginning at 10 a.m.
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
Titusville Defense Seals the Deal in Victory Over Franklin; Sharpsville, Cambridge Springs Triumph
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – It was only fitting that in a game dominated by defense that an interception helped seal a 14-13 Region 4 win for Titusville against Franklin. Friday’s District 10 Recaps • Saturday’s District 9 Recaps • Football Scores. With the Knights driving deep...
Police: Brockway Man Backs Trailer into County Probation Building, Flees Scene
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video caught him damaging the Clarion County probation building with his vehicle in June. Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Thomas P. Moore, of Brockway, on Thursday,...
Three, all 80+, flown to UPMC after Elk County crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people, ranging from 82 to 84 years old, were flown to the hospital after a head-on crash in Elk County Friday morning, state police report. On Friday morning, Aug. 26, at around 9:16 a.m., a husband and wife from St. Marys were traveling in a Chevy Impala on Million […]
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
