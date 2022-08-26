ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Hutto, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
City
Hutto, TX
Community Impact Austin

Local nonprofit San Marcos Youth Service Bureau aims to fill gaps in at-risk children’s lives

Members of the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau cut, sand and stain wood in preparation to build a treehouse. (Photos by Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The second floor of the Southside Community Center serves as a safe space with learning opportunities for children and teenagers at the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau. The nonprofit is run solely off grant funding and donations from the community by program director Julie Hollar, program assistant Samantha Saenz, and volunteers and interns with the goal of teaching kids useful life skills.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville

(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill

Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Education
Community Impact Austin

Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment

Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas

As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

