Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Concordia University Texas celebrates opening of new residence hall Aug. 26
Donald Christian, president and CEO of Concordia University Texas; Kylee Canode, president of the university's Student Government Association; and several resident assistance and Concordia Texas students cut a ribbon to Regents Hall on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Concordia University Texas) Concordia University Texas opened the doors to its third residence hall...
Pflugerville, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ellison High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on August 31, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Austin ISD to launch Project Lighthouse to expand free Wi-Fi for hundreds of students
Austin ISD plans to provide Wi-Fi coverage for students within at least 1 mile of select campuses on the city's east side. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin ISD is moving ahead with a new internet access program designed to provide free Wi-Fi for hundreds of students around several of the district's east side campuses.
4 things Dr. Jaclyn Marroquin recommends for back-to-school readiness at Austin Diagnostic Clinic Leander
For students, going back to school is synonymous with seeing old friends, making new ones and learning new things. For parents, the start of the academic year means it is time for well-checks, immunizations and reinstituting the dreaded school night bedtime. Luckily, at Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Leander, parents can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local nonprofit San Marcos Youth Service Bureau aims to fill gaps in at-risk children’s lives
Members of the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau cut, sand and stain wood in preparation to build a treehouse. (Photos by Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The second floor of the Southside Community Center serves as a safe space with learning opportunities for children and teenagers at the San Marcos Youth Service Bureau. The nonprofit is run solely off grant funding and donations from the community by program director Julie Hollar, program assistant Samantha Saenz, and volunteers and interns with the goal of teaching kids useful life skills.
Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville
(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
Munch Munch Waffles & More opening soon in Liberty Hill
Munch Munch Waffles & More will hosts its grand opening Sept. 2. (Courtesy Munch Munch Waffles & More) Munch Munch Waffles & More will hold its grand opening Sept. 2 at 9073 W. Hwy. 29, Ste. 101, Liberty Hill. Serving breakfast only, hours are limited. Patrons can choose from an extensive list of sweet and savory waffles and traditional breakfast sides. 512-626-0772. www.munchmunchwaffles.com.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgetown ISD earns a B in TEA accountability ratings
Georgetown ISD earned a B rating based on the Texas Education Agency's accountability ratings released Aug.15. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Education Agency gave Georgetown ISD an overall B in its annual accountability ratings, which were released Aug. 15. The district received an 82 as the overall score for...
After 15 years, could Austin’s St. Johns site finally see redevelopment?
After about 15 years, the City of Austin said it's closer to redeveloping the former Home Depot site in the St. Johns neighborhood, along with the former Chrysler Dealership.
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bus driver shortage impacting Dripping Springs ISD as students return to school
Dripping Springs ISD is facing an unprecedented bus driver shortage as students return to school. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The bus driver shortage for Dripping Springs ISD is at an all-time high, and families are beginning to bear the brunt of the shortage. “We just didn’t realize how bad...
Challenges remain in Austin's South Central Waterfront planning, approval of Statesman redevelopment
Austin City Council continues to focus on development regulation plans in the South Central Waterfront district. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Austin officials continue to weigh the city's options to support the transformation of the South Central Waterfront as the district's likely cornerstone—the redevelopment of the Austin American-Statesman property—moves closer to securing final city approvals to move forward.
Slab BBQ & Beer food truck location in Leander now closed
The Slab BBQ & Beer food truck located at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover in Leander closed at the end of July. (Courtesy Slab BBQ & Beer) Slab BBQ & Beer closed its food truck location at The Fieldhouse at The Crossover, 1717 Scottsdale Drive, Ste. 160, Cedar Park. The...
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
10 commercial projects filed in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, including new senior living community
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Teen arrested after threat at Lockhart High School
Lockhart ISD said Monday morning the threat was written on the wall in a girls' bathroom on the campus.
Georgetown Rec Center to be closed for renovations Sept. 5-11
The Georgetown Recreation Center is a 65,000-square-foot facility that will require expansion to meet population growth. (Community Impact/ Hunter Terrell) The Georgetown Recreation Center, located at 1003 N. Austin Ave., will be closed for a week for routine maintenance and upgrades to the center, according to an Aug. 24 announcement.
DATA: Georgetown ISD students score lower than state average on 2022 STAAR tests
As a district, Georgetown ISD students scored lower on average on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in each subject and grade level than the state average. The following tables break down the percentage of GISD students who approached grade level—which is considered passing—on each test at every school in the district.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0