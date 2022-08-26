Read full article on original website
CT Eldercare Experts Compare Care Options For Senior Loved Ones
According to the 2020 annual census data, there are approximately 638,253 Connecticut residents aged 65 or older, representing over 17.7% of the state’s population. During Healthy Aging Month in September, Assisted Living Services, Inc. encourages older adults to plan now for their future living situation. “Independence is the top...
WBDC’s Women Rising Gala to feature fashion icon and Connecticut First Lady
Fashion icon and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg will be the keynote speaker at the Women’s Business Development Council’s (WBDC’s) Annual Women Rising Gala and Awards Celebration, to be held Oct. 28 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich. Annie Lamont, First Lady of Connecticut and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Oak HC/FT, will serve as the event’s Honorary Chair.
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
Connecticut Cancer Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament in Wilton on Sept. 26
The Connecticut Cancer Foundation will host the 2022 John Ellis Memorial Golf Tournament presented by Jersey Mike’s on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Country Club, Wilton. Celebrities joining us will be MC Steve Phillips, Jordan Reed, former NFL Pro Bowl tight end and Italian American stand- up...
