Creamy Cold Banana Cake

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
Fantastic Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
Moist Éclair Chocolate Cake

This no-bake chocolate éclair cake is one of my personal favorite cake recipes. It is rich, creamy and chocolatey plus it is very easy to prepare. Surprise your family or friends this weekend with a generous slice of this delicious no-bake chocolate éclair cake. Here is the recipe:
Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins

Packed full of flavor and a great breakfast or dessert, these Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins are an easy recipe that are perfect to grab-and-go! When it comes to muffins, I definitely think that they are great for breakfast and dessert. I usually eat them for breakfast but these Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins are perfect for either. With basic pantry staple ingredients, these muffins come together in no time and are great warm or cooled! Top with sugar or a powdered sugar glaze and you have yourself a treat that you wont want to put down. If you are looking for a deliciously sweet muffin, then you are going to want to make this Raspberry White Chocolate Muffin recipe!
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)

This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
Want a healthy breakfast? Eat Cheerios or salmon and avoid eggs, study says

Breakfast is often touted as the most important meal of the day, but sometimes it can be the hardest to have – especially if you need a breakfast on the go.With little time in the morning, breakfast often becomes a meal of convenience, where you will lather a piece of toast with jam or pour yourself a bowl of cereal like corn flakes.However, a new “Food Compass” has pinpointed the healthiest foods to have for breakfast – and jam and corn flakes do not make the cut.Instead, scientists at Tufts University have pointed to foods like raw salmon or avocado...
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Recalled

Consumers are once again being advised not to eat a certain brand of ice cream. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a notice posted to its website that H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream has been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen. The ice cream may contain wheat, meaning it poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
