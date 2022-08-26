Packed full of flavor and a great breakfast or dessert, these Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins are an easy recipe that are perfect to grab-and-go! When it comes to muffins, I definitely think that they are great for breakfast and dessert. I usually eat them for breakfast but these Raspberry White Chocolate Muffins are perfect for either. With basic pantry staple ingredients, these muffins come together in no time and are great warm or cooled! Top with sugar or a powdered sugar glaze and you have yourself a treat that you wont want to put down. If you are looking for a deliciously sweet muffin, then you are going to want to make this Raspberry White Chocolate Muffin recipe!

