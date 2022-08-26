ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage.

“We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook.

Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” until the start of Greater Longview Soccer Association’s games in order to get them ready for play.

Meanwhile on Facebook, Longview Parks & Rec and the City of Longview are going back and forth on the post delivering pig puns.

“This post will age like fine swine,” commented the City of Longview’s Facebook page.

“We never sausage a good comment,” Longview Parks & Recreation page replied.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u96XC_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLgfB_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTiVH_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwISV_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OWOv_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jGva_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sq7g9_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHqGh_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t09zz_0hWmRPom00
    Photo courtesy of Longview Parks & Recreation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0hWmRPom00

