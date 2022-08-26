ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week

SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
SEABROOK, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say

HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
HUFFMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
Click2Houston.com

Man, dog fatally struck while crossing Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – A man and his dog were fatally struck after they were hit by a van while crossing the Gulf Freeway Tuesday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on the Gulf Freeway N. near Lockwood around 12:06 a.m. Police said when...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 suspects wanted following deadly shooting in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police officers are searching for two people who they say are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man on Sunday. According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 6:10 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazoria Co#Houston Transtar#Memorial Hospital
Click2Houston.com

Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July. According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

New rodeo bike lane fills gap in high-demand area

HOUSTON – Rodeo Houston should be prepared to welcome lots of bike traffic in 2023 because when this project is finished, anyone who can ride to Brays Bayou will be able to ride all the way into NRG Park. Here’s what it is:. This bike lane was announced...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Repeat offender sentenced to 10 years for scamming elderly

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man who was repeatedly arrested for forging deeds to sell property that he did not own, across counties that included Harris, Polk and San Jacinto, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday. David Bryan Scheffler, 61,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy