mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Click2Houston.com
Fatal crash shuts down Grand Parkway westbound near Cypress Rosehill, authorities say
A fatality crash has shut down all mainlanes at the Grand Parkway westbound between Telge Road and Cypress Rosehill, according to authorities. According to the Rosehill Fire Department, the roadway has been shut down as crews investigate. All traffic is being diverted to the Telge Road exit. Video from Houston...
cw39.com
Road closures in Seabrook around Highway 146 expected throughout the week
SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — After a break from closures around the State Highway 146 project, drivers will see more work taking place throughout the week. Beginning with nightly closures, Repsdorph and E. Meyer streets will be closed at the intersection of SH 146 Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5 a.m., and again from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. This closure is to install girders on the Repsdorph overpass.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
Click2Houston.com
Man, dog fatally struck while crossing Gulf Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A man and his dog were fatally struck after they were hit by a van while crossing the Gulf Freeway Tuesday, police said. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on the Gulf Freeway N. near Lockwood around 12:06 a.m. Police said when...
Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says
A juvenile allegedly hit one of the three bikers, throwing him off his motorcycle and causing him to be hit by a passing Honda Accord.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident shuts down main lanes of IH-610 South Loop at SH-288 westbound
HOUSTON – All main lanes of SH-288 near the South Loop were shut down Saturday afternoon due to an accident. According to Houston Transtar officials, the accident involved a heavy truck. It is unclear what type of accident that truck was in or any word on the condition of...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted following deadly shooting in NE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police officers are searching for two people who they say are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man on Sunday. According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 6:10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Several teens injured after vehicle crashes into pole in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A teen has been taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Saturday evening, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department said the crash took place near 7800 block of Mykawa Road. According to police, a vehicle hit a pole near the...
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted for aggravated robbery of convenience store in south Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video aiming a gun at a store clerk during a robbery in south Houston back in July. According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspect entered the store located in the 7300 block of Hurtgen Forest Road around 3 a.m. on July 14.
Click2Houston.com
New rodeo bike lane fills gap in high-demand area
HOUSTON – Rodeo Houston should be prepared to welcome lots of bike traffic in 2023 because when this project is finished, anyone who can ride to Brays Bayou will be able to ride all the way into NRG Park. Here’s what it is:. This bike lane was announced...
Prepare for this storm season in Fort Bend County's drive-thru distribution event
The drive-thru distribution comes five years after Hurricane Harvey hit, a reminder that we need to have a supply kit ready during hurricane season.
DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas
The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
Walmart parking spot dispute ends in fatal shooting, suspect arrested: Report
Police said Hernandez then walked into the McDonald's located inside the Walmart where he called them and waited there until they arrived.
cw39.com
Repeat offender sentenced to 10 years for scamming elderly
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man who was repeatedly arrested for forging deeds to sell property that he did not own, across counties that included Harris, Polk and San Jacinto, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday. David Bryan Scheffler, 61,...
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of killing 18-year-old following argument at convenience store at Houston’s south side arrested, police say
HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old after he followed him from a convenience store on Houston’s south side in June, police said. Dione Mathis, also known as Dione Brown, 23, was charged with murder in the death of...
Click2Houston.com
Man thankful to be alive after ambush shooting at rental property in SW Houston on Sunday
HOUSTON – A southwest Houston man is thankful to be alive after he was shot during an ambush-style attack at the rental property where he lives. Michael James, 62, told KPRC 2 that he was returning home from work when he was shot with a shotgun in the back.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
