HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.

HUFFMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO