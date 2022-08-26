Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: New B2B Products Aim to Help Cannabis, Meat Industries
Today in B2B payments, a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option that helps cannabis retailers pay their vendors is expanding after a successful pilot program and a platform designed to solve many challenges for meat processing plants speeds up its global rollout. FinTech Bespoke Financial plans to expand its...
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Seeks Piece of Indian eCommerce Market
Today in the connected economy, Meta launches a partnership with Indian eCommerce firm JioMart to let shoppers buy groceries using WhatsApp. Plus, Jio parent Reliance teams with Google to offer affordable 5G smartphones in India, and online travel app Hopper integrates with vacation rental provider Evolve. Meta has teamed with...
EMEA Daily: BLIK Goes International With VIAMO Acquisition; Zuora to Acquire Zephr for $44M to Expand Subscription Solutions
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the company that operates Poland’s BLIK mobile payment solution is set to acquire the Slovakian FinTech VIAMO. Meanwhile, Zuora is expanding its subscription solutions with the purchase of U.K.-based Zephr. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, European retailers have...
Europe’s High Street Retailers Feel Loss of Chinese Luxury Shoppers
Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Chinese tourists — once the darlings of luxury spending on European high streets — have been such a scarce sight it’s causing retailers to revamp strategies going forward. European retailers have had to consider how to cater to locals...
Vodacom Intros New Cash Advance Product to Benefit Underbanked
Digital and financial services solutions firm Vodacom is introducing a new cash advance product to give people who are underbanked fast access to funds. VodaLend Cash Advance complements other offerings in the VodaLend financial services product suite, including VodaLend Compare, Voucher Advance and Airtime Advance, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 30) press release. It’s available exclusively to Vodacom customers through the VodaPay super app.
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
Indian Social Commerce Platform Meesho Closes Grocery Business
Social commerce company Meesho has reportedly shuttered its Indian grocery business Superstore. Superstore has been closed in over 90% of the cities in India, with the only remaining hubs being Nagpur and Mysuru, and job losses came with that – almost 300 employees had their jobs cut, a report from Livemint says.
Indian Consumers Seek Relief From Cross-Border Education, Travel Payments Friction
The great reopening is upon us: Travel is surging, airports are crowded and railways are congested. Cross-border travel is seeing a snapback. Students are going back to school in person, shaking off the confines of virtual classrooms, and international students are finding their way into dorms and bursars’ offices.
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Local Payments Boost D2C Beauty Brand Oriflame’s Global Social Seller Success
The pursuit of beauty could be called universal, but how people want to pay for it varies locally. To bridge legions of buyers and sellers scattered across the globe, fully-loaded payments platforms are getting this done for global brands operating in far-flung geographies. Discussing the finer points of selling globally...
Report: Bespoke Plans to Expand B2B BNPL for Cannabis Industry
FinTech Bespoke Financial reportedly plans to expand its business-to-business (B2B) buy now, pay later (BNPL) offering for cannabis dispensaries in California and Massachusetts. A pilot of the BNPL product was launched in July and has proven to be successful, according to a Thursday (Aug. 25) report from Reuters that cited...
Digital Dossiers Reduce Stress of D2C Diamond, Jewelry Sales
It wasn’t that long ago that the thought of buying a $10,000 or $20,000 engagement ring online was unthinkable, and yet today, thanks to advances in technology and increasing comfort with digital transactions, a growing number of consumers wouldn’t have it any other way, especially when a trained professional escorts them through the entire process.
GoTab: Resistance to Automation Keeps Stadium Payments Stuck in the Past
As digital technologies become increasingly advanced, new opportunities are emerging to connect previously disparate ecosystems within unified payment systems and consumer-facing platforms. Noting an opening, restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced Monday (Aug. 22) the launch of GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, through which venues such as food halls and sporting arenas can process each food seller’s transactions through a single platform, streamlining payouts and simplifying the consumer payment experience.
Accelerating Pace of Change Tests CFOs’ Strategic Acumen
The time when companies could confidently make five-year strategic plans passed with the pandemic, according to Jeff Barker, chief financial officer (CFO) at Parachute Home, which sells bedding and other home goods. CFOs must be nimble and quick, along with the entire enterprise. This is especially true in the dynamic...
Irish Startup FixxFi Launches Credit Solution for Home, Auto Repairs
Irish FinTech company FixxFi has launched an embedded finance solution for the auto and home repair industries, the company announced in a news release Monday (Aug. 29). The firm stated that “current financial products are lacking and burdened with outdated, inflexible options. As a result, repair businesses are often forced to take up the slack with discounts or sub-par fixes.”
3 Things to Know About the UK’s DFMI Consortium Exploring Future of Money
Last week saw the launch of the Digital Financial Markets Infrastructure (DFMI) consortium, a cross-industry body committed to exploring the future of money through real world pilots of technologies like digital currencies. DFMI will include crypto-assets like bitcoin and ether, privately issued stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) including the...
Germany upbeat on energy security; Baltics count on wind
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is well-prepared to tackle a possible energy shortage due to Russia’s squeeze on European gas supplies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Tuesday, even as fears grow about the rising prices that will hit consumers across the continent this winter. He spoke at the start of a two-day government retreat, attended also by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which focused on the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on Europe’s energy supply. Scholz cited Germany’s decisions to reactivate oil and coal-fired power plants, mandate the filling of natural gas storage facilities and lease floating liquefied natural gas terminals. A decision on extending the operating life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants is also expected soon. “All of this and many further measures have contributed to us being in a much better situation as far as supply security is concerned than could have been foreseen a couple of months ago,” Scholz told reporters at the government guest house in Meseberg, north of Berlin.
Flutterwave Moving Ahead With IPO Despite Woes in Kenya
African FinTech Flutterwave is moving ahead with preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq despite claims of financial impropriety by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and its bank accounts being frozen by Kenya’s High Court. “We have the attractive market potential and opportunity to do...
Can Cards Retain Dominance in the UK Payment Landscape?
Earlier this week, PYMNTS ran the headline that card is king in the landscape of U.K. payments, using data from a recent report by trade group UK Finance. The report showed that debit and credit card transactions made up 57% of all transactions in the country last year, making cards the U.K.’s most popular method of payment. But do the headline numbers tell the whole story?
