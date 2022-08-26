Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia
By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
buzzfeednews.com
“Mike,” A New Show About Mike Tyson, Is An Indictment Of Rape Culture
I’m not sure how I feel about Mike Tyson. In my earliest memories, he seemed like a clear-cut villain. The first Tyson fight I watched was the 1997 match when he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear. The quote I knew best was when he said of Lennox Lewis in 2000, “I want to eat his children.” I knew him as a legitimate danger to society, uncontrollable, impulsive, angry, the last person you’d want to get into an elevator with, a cold-blooded fighting machine who couldn’t seem to turn off his aggression when he stepped outside the ring.
Boxing Scene
Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out
Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Mike Tyson's openly honest admission about why he had extra year added to his prison sentence
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened up about his time in prison in the 90s and why he got an extra year added to his initial sentence. Watch the former champ reveal what happened in jail:. Tyson was jailed in 1992 after being found guilty of rape, he was sentenced...
Eddie Hearn claims stopping Anthony Joshua’s rant after Usyk loss would’ve sparked a ‘riot’ as he defends Brit’s passion
EDDIE HEARN insists a "riot" would have broken out if he tried to stop Anthony Joshua's fiery post-fight speech after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. A furious and heartbroken Joshua went on an x-rated rant following his split-decision defeat to the unified heavyweight champion in Jeddah last weekend. Joshua's team...
Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star
Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez showing off his Bivol & Mayweather moves while preparing for Golovkin
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez showed off a blend of Dmitry Bivol & Floyd Mayweather Jr moves on Monday during his open workout in front of the press in preparation for his September 17th fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. With the slick moves that Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) displayed, you could...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Multi-millionaire Anthony Joshua asking cash-strapped Brits to feel sorry for him is an embarrassment to boxing
BOXING continues to embarrass itself. No matter how disappointed and frustrated he was, it was embarrassing to see Anthony Joshua asking this cash-strapped country to feel desperately sorry for him after he had just made £32.5million for 36 minutes of boxing. It was equally embarrassing to hear Tyson Fury's...
Tommy Fury ridicules KSI’s win over Swarmz after watching YouTuber totally dominate his rapper opponent
TOMMY FURY ridiculed KSI's win over rapper Swarmz - which ended after two mismatched rounds. KSI dropped Swarmz twice in under four minutes before the referee called off the contest. Fans online mocked the musician - who only had TWO WEEKS notice - with Fury appearing to be one of...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
Joe Rogan Disagrees Holly Holm’s Head Kick On Ronda Is ‘Close Second’ To Leon Edwards’ KO Win Over Kamaru Usman
Joe Rogan told Aaron Rodgers why Leon Edwards’ head kick KO on Kamaru Usman is the greatest in history. The UFC commentator pointed out reasons why Holly Holm’s head kick on Ronda Rousey is not close to being second. It is no surprise that long-time UFC color commentator...
Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger
Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?” His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced...
Boxing Scene
George Kambosos Praises Teofimo Lopez Following Comeback Win: "I'm Proud Of Him"
The flippant nature in which George Kambosos Jr. believes he was treated by oddsmakers, had no bearing on the final outcome in arguably the biggest upset in 2021. Filled with rage but level-headed enough to follow his succinct game plan, the Australian native successfully truncated the unified title reign of Teofimo Lopez. Although pegged as a significant underdog heading in, Kambosos fought fire with fire, sending his man crashing down to the canvas before picking up the split decision win.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward previews Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
By Sam Volz: Andre Ward believes that the size, skills, and dogged determination of Tyson Fury may prove to be too much for the smaller unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a fight between the two for the undisputed championship. Ward is intrigued by this match-up because it pits two...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez says he’s focused on stopping Gennadiy Golovkin
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says it’s important for him to look good by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin within 12 rounds following his loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to put that defeat to Bivol behind him, and he feels the best way to do that is by knocking out his nemesis Golovkin (41-1-1, 37 KOs) in their fight on DAZN PPV on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tyson Fury says he will ‘smash Usyk in four rounds’ in cheeky Instagram post as he sets countdown to get fight agreed
TYSON FURY has vowed to “smash Oleksandr Usyk in FOUR rounds” in a cheeky Instagram post. That’s after setting a deadline of September 1 for a fight to be agreed. Fury, 34, is ready to come out of retirement and unify the heavyweight division after being called out by Usyk.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October
Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: I Don't Need To Fight Like Bivol To Get Advantage Over Canelo
Gennadiy Golovkin sees no reason to emulate the style of Dmitry Bivol in the upcoming trilogy fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Back in May, Canelo moved up to the light heavyweight division and was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA world champion Bivol. The Mexican superstar drops back to super...
