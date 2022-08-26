ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia

By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
buzzfeednews.com

“Mike,” A New Show About Mike Tyson, Is An Indictment Of Rape Culture

I’m not sure how I feel about Mike Tyson. In my earliest memories, he seemed like a clear-cut villain. The first Tyson fight I watched was the 1997 match when he bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear. The quote I knew best was when he said of Lennox Lewis in 2000, “I want to eat his children.” I knew him as a legitimate danger to society, uncontrollable, impulsive, angry, the last person you’d want to get into an elevator with, a cold-blooded fighting machine who couldn’t seem to turn off his aggression when he stepped outside the ring.
Boxing Scene

Thurman: I Was The Guy Calling Out Mayweather; Now I'm The One These Other Guys Are Calling Out

Keith Thurman can relate to the generation of fighters calling out his name. (photo by Ryan Hafey) There was a time when the former unified welterweight titlist was a rising prospect and contender, taking the same exact approach to invade the title stage. He is now at a point where he hopes to become a two-time champ, though at a time when the division’s young guns are eager to remove him from the mix.
Outsider.com

Sylvester Stallone Once Admitted He Was ‘Traumatized’ by Fellow ‘Rocky’ Star

Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone has had a lot of cinematic foes, but one of his Rocky adversaries got a little too carried away. The character in question is the infamous “Thuderlips” from Rocky III. Thunderlips was a flamboyant wrestler that the Italian Stallion went up against in a friendly exhibition match for charity. However, Thunderlips never got the memo and decides to manhandle the much smaller Balboa.
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence warns Crawford: He enjoys being “the will” out of his opponents

By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr sent a warning message to Terence Crawford this week that he enjoys beating “the winner & desire” out of his opponents. Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) needs to make sure he knows what he’s getting himself into by facing IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) because it could end badly for him.
Vibe

Rick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul’s Next Challenger

Rick Ross said he has $10 million for anyone willing to enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul. Ross took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23), claiming people are scared to fight the former-YouTube star. “Since everyone seems to be afraid to fight Jake Paul, I’m down to put another 10 million on top to make the right match happen,” he typed. “What fight would you want to see?” His proclamation arrives weeks after Paul’s August 6 fight with Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through due to a weight dispute. The fight with Rahman Jr. would’ve been the first time Paul faced...
Boxing Scene

George Kambosos Praises Teofimo Lopez Following Comeback Win: "I'm Proud Of Him"

The flippant nature in which George Kambosos Jr. believes he was treated by oddsmakers, had no bearing on the final outcome in arguably the biggest upset in 2021. Filled with rage but level-headed enough to follow his succinct game plan, the Australian native successfully truncated the unified title reign of Teofimo Lopez. Although pegged as a significant underdog heading in, Kambosos fought fire with fire, sending his man crashing down to the canvas before picking up the split decision win.
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward previews Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

By Sam Volz: Andre Ward believes that the size, skills, and dogged determination of Tyson Fury may prove to be too much for the smaller unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a fight between the two for the undisputed championship. Ward is intrigued by this match-up because it pits two...
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez says he’s focused on stopping Gennadiy Golovkin

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says it’s important for him to look good by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin within 12 rounds following his loss to Dmitry Bivol. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to put that defeat to Bivol behind him, and he feels the best way to do that is by knocking out his nemesis Golovkin (41-1-1, 37 KOs) in their fight on DAZN PPV on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
TMZ.com

Jake Paul Set To Fight UFC Legend Anderson Silva In October

Jake Paul's next opponent could be his biggest challenge to date -- it's none other than UFC legend and pro boxer Anderson Silva, TMZ Sports has confirmed. 47-year-old Silva is the former UFC middleweight champ ... and some even consider him the greatest MMA fighter ever, beating names like Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Forrest Griffin and more.
Parade

Parade

