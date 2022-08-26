Read full article on original website
Erie County Fair kicks off
A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
Titusville Herald
Rebecca Moore, 52
Rebecca Moore, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Titusville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at her home of natural causes on Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on Nov., 22, 1969 in Oil City, Pa., the daughter of Frank W. and Deanna Long. She was a 1987 graduate of Titusville High...
erienewsnow.com
Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers
Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
Photo Album: Tall Ships Erie 2022
Titusville Herald
Darlene B. Grove, 72
Darlene B. Grove, 72, of Titusville joined the Lord on Aug. 28, 2022, greeted in heaven by her husband and family members. Darlene was born on June 13, 1950, in Titusville. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Genevieve (Stroup) Jackson. She married Terry L. Grove on Jan. 26, 1968, in Franklin. Terry preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 1994.
Titusville Herald
Area teen takes new hobby to the next level
During the COVID-19 pandemic many bored people picked up new hobbies. You couldn’t find a bike to buy if you tried. Just about everyone tried their hand at making loaves of sourdough bread. For one area teen, her COVID hobby was showing goats. In her first year of showing,...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Fair Concludes
The Crawford County Fair wrapped up on Saturday night with a roar, the roar of the Demolition Derby. This is always a fan favorite event at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. There were prizes on the line from $600 to $1,200. They competed from street stock compact cars to full size, mini-vans and hobby stock trucks.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
cranberryeagle.com
Spotted lanternflies pose threat for homeowners, gardeners
CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
yourdailylocal.com
NPRC Expands to Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Franklin for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Friday that the instructional location at The Galena Building officially opened on Aug. 17. “The Galena Building...
erienewsnow.com
Clear the Shelters Continues in Local Animal Shelters
The nationwide effort to get animals into forever homes made its way to Erie where six local animal shelters participated in Clear the Shelters. Nicole Leone, the Executive Director of the Erie Humane Society said, "We have a goal to get as many as cats and dogs and kittens and puppies adopted as possible."
Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks in Hermitage
Pennsylvania US senate democrat candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Hermitage Sunday afternoon.
erienewsnow.com
100 Year Old Veteran, John Lee Suscheck Dies
A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now's Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Erie, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Erie on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
Frontier Park giant slides shut down
The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
thevillagerny.com
Era Ends in Bemus Point, NY: 142 Years in the Family
Hotel Lenhart defied the odds. When George Anson Johnston, Jr. died in 2001, management of the Hotel Lenhart passed to his niece and nephew, Bebe Johnston and John Lenhart Johnston, Jr. and John’s wife Deborah, from the third generation to the fourth. Bebe and John’s parents, John and Jane Johnston, managed the hotel with George until they passed away in 1999 and 2000. Only three percent of family-owned businesses survive into the fourth generation.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Introduce Warren County High School Students to Manufacturing Careers
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path. “Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is...
