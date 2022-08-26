Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence Carmela
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Two Local Businesses Launch Collaboration in BristolConnecticut by the NumbersBristol, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Bristol Central football ooks to replace Player of the Year by committee
From the outside looking in, the main question surrounding the Bristol Central Rams heading into the upcoming season is how the team will replace the production loss from the 2021 Gatorade Connecticut Football Player of the Year, Victor Rosa. Rosa led the team to a 9-2 record and a Class...
Bristol Press
Summer Youth Athletic wraps up successful season with tournament finals
Summer Youth Athletic Program wraps up another successful season. The 2022 Summer Youth Athletic Program, formerly known as the Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball League, recently wrapped up the season with final tournament games in baseball and basketball. The long-standing program is coordinated through the Bristol Police Department’s Community Relations Division...
Bristol Press
Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy
SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
Bristol Press
Douglas Alan Kern
Douglas Alan Kern passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Bristol. Born in Washington, DC on July 1, 1974, he was only 48 years old. He called Manassas, VA home. After graduating Virginia Tech in 1996 with a degree in Accounting, he worked briefly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik
Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company, LockJawGlobal, is hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. Cash said it’s his first dog showcase in collaboration with Irizarry Bully Camp LLC. “We came together to form this...
Bristol Press
Plainville prepares for new school year
PLAINVILLE – Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage said he aspires to make Plainville a “model school district” as students prepare to return to school Thursday, Sept. 1. LePage said that the district has a good plan in place to make this school year successful. One of LePage’s...
Bristol Press
Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library
PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Kenneth J. Clinton, 51, 96 Putnam St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Candido Galindo, 36, 75 Union St. Apt. E, Bristol, improper turn/stop – no signal, operate mv without license. Jacob Samuel Hanscom, 26, 73 Grier Rd., Vernon, ill opn mv under suspension, traffic control signals. Sam...
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
Bristol Press
Steampunk enthusiasts introduce "science fiction of Victorian period" to Federal Hill
BRISTOL – In a celebration of industry, history and fiction, area museums, residents and steampunk enthusiasts gathered on the Federal Hill Green for the Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park Saturday. Put on by Silk City Steampunk, Oddball Newt Productions along with Terryville resident and Silk City Steampunk member...
Bristol Press
Students return to school on fire trucks
BRISTOL – Children were enthusiastic about returning to school Monday, especially two youngsters who rode in on fire trucks. Maxx Shepard, of Greene Hills School, and Kalani Barrett, of Ivy Drive School, had the honor of riding in to their first days of kindergarten in style. They were helped off the trucks by local firefighters and got to meet Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart and Mayor Jeff Caggiano as they walked in to school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Miguel Rosario, 37, of 608 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of second degree failure to appear. Hector Vega, 39, of 344 Washington Ave., Apartment 4A, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Alisa Lynette Jordan, 53, of...
Bristol Press
Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set
NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
Comments / 0