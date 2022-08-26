BRISTOL – Children were enthusiastic about returning to school Monday, especially two youngsters who rode in on fire trucks. Maxx Shepard, of Greene Hills School, and Kalani Barrett, of Ivy Drive School, had the honor of riding in to their first days of kindergarten in style. They were helped off the trucks by local firefighters and got to meet Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart and Mayor Jeff Caggiano as they walked in to school.

