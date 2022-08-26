ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

Bristol Central football ooks to replace Player of the Year by committee

From the outside looking in, the main question surrounding the Bristol Central Rams heading into the upcoming season is how the team will replace the production loss from the 2021 Gatorade Connecticut Football Player of the Year, Victor Rosa. Rosa led the team to a 9-2 record and a Class...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Summer Youth Athletic wraps up successful season with tournament finals

Summer Youth Athletic Program wraps up another successful season. The 2022 Summer Youth Athletic Program, formerly known as the Roberto Clemente Youth Baseball League, recently wrapped up the season with final tournament games in baseball and basketball. The long-standing program is coordinated through the Bristol Police Department’s Community Relations Division...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington schools can expect to see return to normalcy

SOUTHINGTON – Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said Southington schools can expect to see a return to normalcy this year. Southington students will return to school on Sept. 1 and Madancy said that school administrators and education leaders are looking forward to re-establishing a normal routine. “We’re trying to...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Douglas Alan Kern

Douglas Alan Kern passed away unexpectedly in his sleep, Aug. 12, 2022 at his home in Bristol. Born in Washington, DC on July 1, 1974, he was only 48 years old. He called Manassas, VA home. After graduating Virginia Tech in 1996 with a degree in Accounting, he worked briefly...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Bristol Press

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik

Dorothy (Dottie) F. Wojtusik, 89, of Farmington Station, formally of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 surrounded by her family. Born in Enfield on May 12, 1933, she was the only child of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Lukasik. Growing up in New Britain and graduating from Mary Immaculate Academy (or as she referred to it as “The Academy”), she made friendships that would last a lifetime.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville prepares for new school year

PLAINVILLE – Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage said he aspires to make Plainville a “model school district” as students prepare to return to school Thursday, Sept. 1. LePage said that the district has a good plan in place to make this school year successful. One of LePage’s...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Nationally-recognized expert will speak on managing challenging times at Plainville Library

PLAINVILLE – On Sept. 13 the Plainville Public Library will be hosting an event on managing challenging times. Dr. Wendy Hurwitz will be speaking at the event, which begins at 6 p.m. Hurwitz is a graduate of Yale University School of Medicine and a nationally recognized expert on stress. Hurwitz is an expert in mind/body medicine and energy medicine.
PLAINVILLE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bristol Central#Rams
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Kenneth J. Clinton, 51, 96 Putnam St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault. Candido Galindo, 36, 75 Union St. Apt. E, Bristol, improper turn/stop – no signal, operate mv without license. Jacob Samuel Hanscom, 26, 73 Grier Rd., Vernon, ill opn mv under suspension, traffic control signals. Sam...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Students return to school on fire trucks

BRISTOL – Children were enthusiastic about returning to school Monday, especially two youngsters who rode in on fire trucks. Maxx Shepard, of Greene Hills School, and Kalani Barrett, of Ivy Drive School, had the honor of riding in to their first days of kindergarten in style. They were helped off the trucks by local firefighters and got to meet Bristol Fire Chief Rick Hart and Mayor Jeff Caggiano as they walked in to school.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Bristol Press

Pedestrian killed in car crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – A pedestrian was killed in a car crash late Monday. Police said the incident was reported just before 8 p.m., on Queen Street, in the area of Laning Street, where officers received the report of a car versus a pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Miguel Rosario, 37, of 608 Congress Ave., Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with two counts of second degree failure to appear. Hector Vega, 39, of 344 Washington Ave., Apartment 4A, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 13 with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault. Alisa Lynette Jordan, 53, of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Prudence Crandall Center's 'Silent No More' candlelight vigil date set

NEW BRITAIN – The Prudence Crandall Center is holding its annual “Silent No More” Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Carolyn Jasper, the chief development officer and event organizer, said the vigil is held for the community to raise awareness and recognition for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event is held at 594 Burritt Street.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy