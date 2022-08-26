Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Man charged in Waterbury shooting that injured child now facing charges in Bristol robbery
BRISTOL – Police have charged a second suspect in a violent robbery reported in Bristol in 2020. Kharis Samuels, 21, of Waterbury, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery. According to police, Samuels and David Rogers, 23, also of...
zip06.com
Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police
A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
Register Citizen
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison
HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
New Details Emerge In Armed Robbery Involving In Parking Lot Of Milford Store
One suspect has been nabbed and another is still on the run following a robbery outside a Connecticut convenience store. The incident took place in Milford around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the parking lot of the Speedy Mart at 109 Meadowside Road. During the incident, two Black males...
Waterbury PD arrest man who barricaded himself in his house, shot at others hours earlier
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who barricaded himself in his house several hours after he shot at other individuals amid a fight, police say. The fight escalated to the point where shots were fired, drawing police to the scene when complaints were made. Investigators concluded David Hernandez, 50, was […]
Man faces abduction charges
The suspect is Joshua Perez, 23. Police said he abducted his six-month old child and the mother of their child on High Street Saturday afternoon. Both mother and daughter are safe.
2 years later, Bridgeport mother waits for answers in son’s homicide case
It's just days away from the two-year anniversary of when a Bridgeport mother lost her son in a fatal shooting – and she is still waiting for answers.
Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Sunday. State Police say a male and female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Police identified the victims as Thomas Jacius, 49, and...
Victims in East Granby homicide identified
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
msn.com
Police arrest man who fled Hartford courthouse, seize large amounts of narcotics
Connecticut State Police troopers located the 24-year-old man who fled the Hartford Superior Court during a proceeding on Thursday. Police located Marico Ellis in East Hartford just after 9 p.m. on Thursday night and arrested him without incident. The state police said they received information he was hiding out at...
valleypressextra.com
Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead
Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged in fatal apartment shooting
HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In just two minutes, Lisa Belgrove and her family became victims of the ongoing catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut. “They let the car down, put everything in. Take off,” said Lisa Belgrove. This time at her home in Wethersfield. Her surveillance video captures the entire...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
