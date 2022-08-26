HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO