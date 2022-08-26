ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Branford Residents in Murder-Suicide: Westherfield Police

A 21-year-old female Branford resident was fatally shot on August 27 by a 59-year-old Branford man, who then committed suicide at the scene on Saturday, August 27, according to Wethersfield police. In a press release issued Monday, August 29, as a follow up to an initial report, Wethersfield police identified...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Plainville, CT
Bristol, CT
Crime & Safety
Plainville, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
New Britain, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials recovered the body of a drowning victim at East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday, according to the police. Waterbury police responded to the report of an adult male drowning victim at 4:15 p.m. in the area of East Mountain Road at Prospect Road, officials said. The Waterbury Fire Department […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Prison#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Woodard Drive#The Advance Motel
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: August 29th. Police investigation in Ansonia, 'suspicious death' in East Granby, two found dead in Wethersfield, and NASA postpones its rocket launch. Updated: 16 hours ago. Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate suspicious deaths in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. Sunday. State Police say a male and female victim suffered gunshot wounds resulting in death. Police identified the victims as Thomas Jacius, 49, and...
EAST GRANBY, CT
FOX 61

Victims in East Granby homicide identified

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police and the East Granby Police have identified the two victims who were found dead in an East Granby home. The incident happened on Wynding Hills Road at around 5:54 p.m after receiving calls of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims, a man and a woman, dead. The man has been identified as Thomas Jacius, 49, and the woman as Doreen Jacius, 48.
EAST GRANBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valleypressextra.com

Avon Police sergeant, wife found dead

Long -time Avon police veteran Sgt. Thomas Jacius and his wife Doreen, director at East Granby Library, were found deceased in their home the morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, officials said. Jacius was a 24-year veteran of the Avon Police Department and the incident took place when he was off...
AVON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Katrina Leahan Colon, 38, 111 South Main St. Flr. 1, Middletown, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to drive in proper lane. Leyshleanne Angelick Lopez, 19, 116 West St., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, interfere w/ officer/resisting, third-degree criminal mischief, violation of protective order. Marlin R. Lanier, 40, 120...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man charged in fatal apartment shooting

HARTFORD — Police say a man who shot two people, one fatally, has been apprehended more than two weeks after the crimes occurred. Benjamin White, 35, was taken into custody Thursday by the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Hartford Police Emergency Response Team, according to police. He has been charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $2 million.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Catalytic converter theft caught on camera in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In just two minutes, Lisa Belgrove and her family became victims of the ongoing catalytic converter thefts across Connecticut. “They let the car down, put everything in. Take off,” said Lisa Belgrove. This time at her home in Wethersfield. Her surveillance video captures the entire...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Main Street stabbing: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a stabbing on Main Street in Hartford on Saturday night, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported stabbing around 8:22 p.m. in the area of 755 Main St. and located a man in his twenties suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy