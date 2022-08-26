South Dakota high school football scores, updates: Aug. 26

The South Dakota high school football season kicks off in full force Friday night with a full 11-man and 9-man schedule. Stay with argusleader.com tonight for updates, livestreams and more.

South Dakota high school football final scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 14, Deuel 7 -- Aberdeen Roncalli controlled much of the first half, building a 14-0 lead en route to a 14-7 Northeast Conference high school football victory over Deuel Friday night in Clear Lake. Abe Kretchman scored on an 18-yard touchdown scamper in the fist quarter, and Maddox May added a four-yard run in the second quarter to account for all of the Cavalier points.

Alcester-Hudson 12, Corsica/Stickney 6 -- Mateo Kleinhans scored on a 1-yard TD run to break a 6-6 tie with four minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Kleinhans scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter. Tate Talsma scored Corsica-Stickney's lone touchdown on a 2-yard run. Kleinhans ran for 120 yards and Lopez 61 for Alcester-Hudson. Evan Brown had 13 tackles. Waylon Bolle ran for 79 yards for Corsica-Stickney.

Avon 52, Burke 6

Belle Fourche 27, Douglas 16

Beresford 41, Milbank -- Beresford spoiled the season opener for the defending state Class 11A runner-up Bulldogs, overcoming an early 6-0 deficit with 41 consecutive points. Tate VanOtterloo rushed for 103 yards and two scores (65 and 20 yards) and also tossed a 22-yard TD pass to Jake Goblirsch. Peyton Fridrich, who rushed for 101 yards and Jack Stenen added TD runs for the Watchdogs, who also scored on a safety and a punt return.

Bon Homme 46, Kimball/White Lake 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 30, Flandreau 6 - - Riley Endres ran for 125 yards with three touchdowns to lead B-E/E. Sam Hofer threw for 142 yards with a passing touchdown -- to Aguer Vansickle. For Flandreau, Kolby Peters scored a rushing touchdown and Ethan Hoffman had 13 tackles.

Brookings 26, Watertown 3 -- Cole Hockett's 6-yard touchdown run with 2:48 left in the first quarter gave Brookings a 6-0 lead. Watertown cut the deficit in half on Tommy Foley's 27-yard field with 5:08 left in the half. Israel Caldron's 3-yard TD run with 37 seconds put the Bobcats head 12-3 at halftime. In the second half, Justin Cofell (13 yards) and Tyson Brandt (3 yards) added TD runs for Brookings. The Bobcats gained 336 yards of offense, including 235 on the ground. Caldron led the ground game with 134 yards on 14 carries and Brandt added 72 on 12. Cofell completed six of 13 passes for 51 yards.

Canton 27, Sioux Falls Christian 20 . STORY

Chester 58, Centerville 52 -- Layke Wold threw for 449 yards with seven touchdowns for Chester in an offensive shootout against Centerville. Jovi Wolf caught six of those touchdown passes and had 328 yards receiving on 11 catches. Max McGreevey had the other touchdown reception. Cole Edberg threw for 304 yards with four touchdowns for Centerville. He also ran for 116 yards with a touchdown. Lane Johnson added 102 rushing yards with a touchdown. Centerville led 32-29 at halftime and 46-43 at the end of the third quarter.

Clark-Willow Lake 28, Webster Area 7 -- Tyson Huber ran for 107 yards and also hauled in a 17-yard TD pass from Tyson Huber for the Cyclones (now 1-1 overall and in the Northeast Conference). Griffin Musser added 71 yards rushing (scored on a 1-yard run) and Mitch Larson 54.

Colome 26, Gayville-Volin 20

Dakota Valley 15, Vermillion 3

De Smet 36, Stanley County 7 — The fifth-rated Class 9B Bulldogs (1-1 overall) evened their record behind Britt Carlson's 109 yards passing and three TD passes. Kadyn Fast caught four passes for two scores and also returned a punt for another TD. Tommy Aughenbaugh hauled in 32-yard TD pass from Carlson. Trace Van Regenmorter rushed for 62 yards and a TD and Dylan Zell added 57.

Dell Rapids 33, Madison 14 -- Mason Stubbe scored three rushing touchdowns -- all in the second half -- with 95 yards rushing to lead Dell Rapids. Jack Henry threw a 14-yard pass from Brayden Pankonen. The Quarriers outgained the Bulldogs 306-182 and had 20 first downs to Madison's nine. Ben Brooks threw for 104 yards with a touchdown pass to Bruce Galde.

Deubrook Area 52, Colman-Egan 20 — Treven Grimsrud spearheaded the big offensive game for the Dolphins (2-0 overall and in the Dakota Valley Conference by scoring on runs of 10, 5, 12 and 5 yards. Colin Bauman and Jaxon Quail added TD runs of 17 and 61 yards, respectively, and JP Rogness returned a kickoff 75 yards for another score. Gavin Landmark recovered a fumble for Deubrook Area's defense.

Elk-Point Jefferson 55, Baltic 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 26, Estelline-Hendricks 7 — Ryan Krog ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 77 and another score for the Elks (2-0 overall and 2-0 in the DVC). Riddick Westley rushed for 188 yards and a touchdown and Tanner Drietz caught three passes for 54 yards and a score. Blake De Vries had 10.5 tackles and an interception, Krog eight tackles and Tanner Stein seven.

Faith 46, Newell 0

Florence/Henry 12, Britton-Hecla 6 -- Tegan Sumner and Mehki Keller connected on TD passes for 21 and 9 yards to lift the Falcons (1-1) to the win. Florence-Henry's offense included 48 yards rushing from Karter Kohlenberg, 70 yards passing from Sumner (5-for-9) and four catches for 37 yards from Keller. BoDell Davidson rushed for 129 yards and a 27-yard TD and also went 5-for-11 passing for 44 yards for the Braves (1-1). Ty Fagerland had five receptions for 29 yards.

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 8

Great Plains Lutheran 31, Waverly-South Shore 22 — Great Plains Lutheran (1-1) overcame a 16-0 deficit with the help of Brody Scharlemann, who scored on a 1-yard and tossed TD passes to Roland DeVries (22 yards) and Micah Holien (34 yards). Holien and Erickson rushed for scores of 12 and 13 yards, respectively.

Gregory 60, Wolsey-Wessington 34 -- Rylan Peck ran for 131 yards with three touchdowns for Gregory. Owen Hanson contributed 92 yards with one score. Peck added 103 passing yards with two TDs to Eli Fogel, who had 66 yards receiving. For WW, Blaze Herdman scored five touchdowns with 289 rushing yards. He added two interceptions.

Hamlin 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12 — The fourth-rated Class 9AA Chargers (2-0) had no problem taking care of defending state champion and No. 1-rated Class 9B St. Mary (1-1). Luke Fraser rushed the football nine times for 219 yards and scored on runs of 21, 75 and 71 yards. He also hauled in a 54-yard TD pass from Tyson Stevenson, who went 4-for-4 passing for 122 yards. The Cardinals scored on CJ Smith's 20-yard TD pass to Camden Gilbert and Owen Vargas' 7-yard TD pass to Conner Hanson. Nic Gasper caught four passes for 83 yards. Vargas and Trimmier Hanson had four tackles each.

Hanson 40, Irene-Wakonda 0

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Timber Lake 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Faulkton 14 -- Hitchcock raced out the a 30-8 halftime lead in cruising to a 50-14 victory over the Trojans. Landon Puffer got the Patriots off to a great start, returning the opening kickoff 78 yards for a touchdown. He also caught a 38-yeard touchdown ass from Carter Binger in the fourth quarter.

Howard 21, Canistota 20 -- Karsyn Feldhaus scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the game to give Howard the win in a wild contest. The Tigers led 7-6 at halftime, and both teams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter. The back-and-forth started with 6:28 to play when Tage Ortman threw a 58-yard TD pass to Noah Kleinsasser to give Canistota a 14-7 lead. Howard tied it up just a few seconds later with an 81-yard touchdown run. With 2:34 to play, Ortman hit Kleinsasser for a 32-yard TD. The two-point conversion was no good, setting up Feldhaus' 1-yard game-winning TD run. Feldhaus hit the extra-point for the win. For Canistota, ORtman threw three touchdown passes for 257 yards. For Howard, Taiden Hoyer ran for 147 yards and had both a passing and a rushing TD.

Ipswich 58, Langford 8

Jones County 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Kadoka Area 40, Harding County/Bison Co-op 22

Lead-Deadwood 48, Hill City 6

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Dupree 6

Lennox 40, Chamberlain 8

Lower Brule 40, Tiospa Zina 8 -- Lower Brule spoiled the season debut of the two-time defending All-Nation Conference champions with the B division win over the Wambdi.

Lyman 40, New Underwood 0

Mobridge-Pollock 51, Dakota Hills 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 13 -- Drew Gerlach, Christopher Mayer and Reed Rus all scored rushing touchdowns for MVP. Gerlach ran for 83 yards and Mayer 79. For Miller, Tate Hoffman scored on a 1-yard run and a 42-yard pass from Trey Knox.

North Central Co-Op 18, Northwestern 12

Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Crazy Horse 6

Parkston 22, Platte-Geddes 14

Pine Ridge def. Oelrichs, forfeit

Redfield 14, Groton Area 12 -- Mason Whitley rushed 21 times for 145 yards to lead Redfield to a Northeast Conference triumph. The Peasants' two-point conversion after Keaton Rholfs first-quarter touchdown run from four yards out proved to be the difference. Redfield (1-1) forced three Groton turnovers.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 29, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 13 . STORY AND PHOTOS

Sioux Valley 35, Sisseton 12 -- The fourth-rated Cossacks scored 35 unanswered points in the first half and improved to 2-0. Boden Schiller scored on runs of 60 and 18 yards and Jace Christensen added a 1-yard TD plunge and a 7-yard scoring strike to Donovan Rose. Lane Liebsch also found the end zone from 7 yards out. Schiller gained 88 yards rushing and Liebsch 83. Broden Teske and Wyatt Hockett led Sioux Valley's defense with six tackles apiece.

St. Thomas More 21, Spearfish 0

Sully Buttes 36, Potter County 6

Tea Area 45, Huron 6 -- The Titans rolled to a season-opening win with a strong rushing attack and two interception returns for a touchdown, both by Keegan DeYoung. Maddix Slykhuis and Chase Van Tol both scored rushing touchdowns for the Titans, who had 210 yards on the ground. Maddix Slykhuis threw a touchdown pass to Blake Thompson. Mason Davis through a TD pass to C.J. Gainey for Huron.

Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0 -- Eli McFarland and Hayden Hastings scored a rushing TD apiece to lead Tri-Valley. Brendan Newman also had a 33-yard interception return.

Viborg-Hurley 52, Garretson 0

Wall 49, Philip 14

Warner 26, Leola/Frederick 12 -- Warner scored 18 points in the first quarter, including on a 79-yard kick return by Zachary Wood to improve to 2-0 with a 26-12 victory over Leola-Frederick in Frederick. Hunter Cramer added scoring runs of 52, nine and 56 yards for the Monarchs. He finished with 20 carries for 207 yards. On defense, Austin Schuchhardt had 14 tackles, including a sack.

White River 22, Bennett County 20

Winner 52, Wagner 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Jim River 0

Yankton 45, Mitchell 6

Saturday's scores

Pierre 54, Aberdeen 15 -- Senior quarterback Lincoln Kienholz finished with six touchdown passes, and all of those came in the first half, according to the Pierre Capital Journal. The University of Washington commit also ran for a score in the third quarter. Kienholz’s top targets were senior wide receiver Jack Merkwan and junior tight end Jett Zabel. They caught three touchdowns each.

Rapid City Stevens 26, Sioux Falls Washington 21 -- The Raiders (1-0) forced four turnovers in the game, converting two into touchdowns, and held the Warriors (0-1) to 1 for 5 on third down in the second half after their Class 11AAA foe went 6 for 6 in the first half, according to the Rapid City Journal. Washington finished with just 61 yards of offense in the second half after racking up more than 300 in the first. Jed Jenson, in his third season as the Raiders’ starting QB, was stellar in his first outing of 2022, completing 12 of 17 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also picked up 82 yards with his feet on 16 carries.

Standing Rock, N.D. 40, Red Cloud 37

Sioux Falls Jefferson 43, Harrisburg 12 -- No stats provided

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 55, Brandon Valley 20

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37, Lakota Tech 20

West Central 43, Custer 0

