One of the first events of the Hotter’N Hell 100 weekend was the off-road mountain bike race.

The 11-mile time trial race took place on the city’s Wee-Chi-Tah Trail.

There were two categories of the USA Cycling event which started at 8 a.m. for novices/beginners and 10 a.m. for Cat 1 and 2.

The trail will also be the site of half marathon and 10K races on Sunday beginning at 7 a.m.