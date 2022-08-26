Man struck and killed by train near Clear Lake

A man standing on the railroad tracks was killed Friday morning by an Amtrak train running south of Clear Lake, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

The train was heading east around 9 a.m. when it hit and killed the man near U.S. Highway 10 and 97th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brott.

Investigators were working with a medical examiner to identify the man. Additional information willbe released as the investigation progresses.