Gerardo Martino makes changes to Mexico's 21-player roster for Paraguay friendly
Mexico has made some changes to the 21-player roster for the upcoming friendly against Paraguay.
Jules Kounde named in Barcelona squad for Real Valladolid clash
Jules Kounde has been named in the Barcelona squad to face Real Valladolid.
LAFC sign Cristian Tello through 2022 MLS season
LAFC have signed Cristian Tello as a free agent through the 2022 Major League Soccer season, with options for 2023 and 2024. He will join the team immediately, arriving just before the MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 2. Tello arrives after last playing for La Liga’s Real Betis, where he managed 24 goals in 172 appearances across all competitions.
Xavi hails 'natural leader' Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona brace
Xavi has praised the impact of Robert Lewandowski as a leader in the Barcelona dressing room.
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
Sergio Reguilon joins Atletico Madrid on loan from Tottenham
Atletico Madrid have signed Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan from Tottenham.
Sepp van den Berg signs new Liverpool contract & joins Schalke on loan
Sepp van den berg has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract but will spend the rest of the season out on loan.
Sporting CP exploring ways to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Man Utd
Sporting CP are continuing to work on a deal to take Cristiano Ronaldo back to Lisbon 19 years after he left the club for Manchester United.
Transfer rumours: De Jong travels to England; Liverpool consider Caicedo bid
The latest transfer rumours as the deadline nears - including more on Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong & Moises Caicedo.
Man Utd target Antony left out of Ajax squad to face Utrecht
Manchester United target Antony has been left out of Ajax's Eredivisie matchday squad for the second week in a row.
Man Utd will only sanction Aaron Wan-Bissaka departure if replacement found; Sergino Dest considered
Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Man United if they get a replacement.
Antony: Sao Paulo set to secure huge payout from £85m Man Utd deal
Man Utd's £85m deal to sign Antony from Ajax will also give Sao Paulo a sizeable payout from a sell-on clause.
West Ham confirm signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon
West Ham have completed the signing of Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.
Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Reds equal biggest margin of victory in Premier League era
Player ratings as Liverpool dismantled Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield to equal the Premier League record.
