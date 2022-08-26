ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
State
Nebraska State
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022

We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus

EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Fair#Larson Metal
foxnebraska.com

Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy