Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Interview with Gary Zaitshik, Wade Shows Manager
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Carnival rides are a fun aspect of the Nebraska State Fair, and you can thank Wade Shows for the entertainment. Gary Zaitshik, the manager of Wade Shows, spoke with NTV News about some of the wild rides at the State Fair this year.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
foxnebraska.com
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
foxnebraska.com
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxnebraska.com
State Fair: Holle Evert, Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair features many vendors every year. Holle Evert, the Nebraska State Fair Director of Sales, joined NTV News and spoke about some of the vendors at the State Fair and what they have to offer.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
foxnebraska.com
NTV's Grow: August 28, 2022
We showcase Nebraska agriculture at its Blue Ribbon Best!. The food, the fun, the fair—and the farm families. We've got lots of coverage of the Nebraska State Fair. Plus a local farmer never thought he'd be consulting with NASA. More on how the Space Agency is working with farmers.
foxnebraska.com
Mom uses watch to track kindergartener son she says was left on bus
EAGLE, Idaho (KBOI) — Just as a new school year begins, an Idaho mother is concerned about letting her child ride the school bus. That's because her son didn't arrive home on time -- and she could only reach the kindergartener through his watch. "The only thing he says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxnebraska.com
Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
Comments / 0