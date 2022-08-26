ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TOP TIER HOOKAH – SITE OF SHOOTING – CLOSED BY TOWNSHIP

Toms River officials have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookah for multiple zoning, safety and code violations Mayor Maurice B Hill announced. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task Force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment and likely made false or misleading statements on their zoning application. As a result their Certificate of Occupancy has been revoked today and they are no longer permitted to operate or do business at 1783 Hooper Ave in the Silverton section of the Township.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Point Pleasant#The Police Department#Police Hq
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: RABID FOX KEEPS DOUBLE TROUBLE STATE PARK CLOSED

UPDATE – Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the New Jersey State Park Service yesterday temporarily closed Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County for all uses due to the presence of a potentially rabid fox that was behaving erratically and has been involved in encounters with visitors. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is taking steps to address the situation. The park remains closed until further notice. More details will be posted as they become available.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Shuts Down Site Of Shooting

TOMS RIVER – Township officials have shut down the site of a business where one person was shot and killed and two others were injured. The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. on August 27 at 1783 Hooper Avenue. Police said a 25-year-old man was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he died of his injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION

Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Reported In Asbury Park

A shooting was reported this weekend in Asbury Park, according to unconfirmed reports. the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug 27 on Boston Way. The victim was taken to Jerse Shore Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: BRUSH FIRE VACANT LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a brush fire on Jefferson Court which is burning in a vacant lot. Use caution on the area.
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BAYVILLE MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR VIOLENT CARJACKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera

I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy