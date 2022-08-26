Read full article on original website
Authorities in Toms River have shut down a hookah lounge and fined the owners after one person was killed and two others injured in a shooting.
TOMS RIVER: TOP TIER HOOKAH – SITE OF SHOOTING – CLOSED BY TOWNSHIP
Toms River officials have revoked the Certificate of Occupancy of Top Tier Hookah for multiple zoning, safety and code violations Mayor Maurice B Hill announced. “This business has been under investigation by our Quality of Life Task Force due to multiple complaints,” Mayor Hill said. “The Task Force found several violations and instructed the business owners to bring the establishment into compliance. Those instructions were ignored. The investigation into Saturday’s shooting confirmed that the business owners were operating in violation of their approved status as a retail-only establishment and likely made false or misleading statements on their zoning application. As a result their Certificate of Occupancy has been revoked today and they are no longer permitted to operate or do business at 1783 Hooper Ave in the Silverton section of the Township.”
BERKELEY: RABID FOX KEEPS DOUBLE TROUBLE STATE PARK CLOSED
UPDATE – Tuesday, August 30 at 10 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the New Jersey State Park Service yesterday temporarily closed Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County for all uses due to the presence of a potentially rabid fox that was behaving erratically and has been involved in encounters with visitors. New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is taking steps to address the situation. The park remains closed until further notice. More details will be posted as they become available.
TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION
Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
BRICK: BRUSH FIRE VACANT LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a brush fire on Jefferson Court which is burning in a vacant lot. Use caution on the area.
TOMS RIVER: BAYVILLE MAN GETS 20 YEARS FOR VIOLENT CARJACKING
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 26, 2022, John Bailey, 36, of Bayville, was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P, to 20 years New Jersey State Prison as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Carjacking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-2, relative to an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on December 5, 2018. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Bailey will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Bailey pled guilty to the charge before Judge Ryan on June 1, 2022.
