San Antonio, TX

Ernest Escareno
3d ago

I’m trying to wrap my head around this opening of this article. The jury sentenced someone to prison for murder over rental tires and then the same jury also sentenced Vallejo to life in prison for the same reason? What are the odds?The rental tire company needs to be held liable as well for their mob mentality attempt to collect a debt.

fox7austin.com

San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.175M from Johnson City

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced to 37 months in prison and ordered to pay $1.175M in restitution for embezzling that amount from the City of Johnson City. According to court documents, while employed by the city, 37-year-old Anthony Michael Holland embezzled at least $1,175,866.91 from city accounts starting in 2015 and continuing until around September 2020.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man accused of stabbing two teens on the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man accused of stabbing two teenagers on the River Walk following a fight. A Crime Stoppers report states that the incident started with a fight between an adult man and a 17-year-old boy at 5:40 a.m. on July 23 in the 200 block of East Houston Street.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law

Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
KERR COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
SCHERTZ, TX
KENS 5

More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

