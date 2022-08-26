Read full article on original website
Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
NC Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling earlier this month — the...
Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can't vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are...
New trial for North Carolina insurance magnate set for March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who...
Stacey Abrams is behind in the polls and looking to abortion rights to help her win
ATLANTA – Stacey Abrams didn't always support abortion rights. The high-profile Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, the daughter of two retired United Methodist pastors, grew up opposing abortion because of her religious beliefs at the time. But on the campaign trail ahead of the November midterms where Georgians...
A former federal prosecutor reacts to the redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with former federal prosecutor Brandon Van Grack about the investigation into materials seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home.
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about...
Dangerous heat days will multiply over the next 30 years, report finds
As temperatures in Charlotte pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit again Monday, uptown's Roof Above's Day Services Center was a refuge for people experiencing homelessness. Fans and misting stations were on and the air-conditioned building was open to help people stay cool. Officials at Roof Above say it's like this on...
Blind state Supreme Court judge drives for first time
Richard Bernstein knows the law. He's a justice on Michigan's Supreme Court. He also drove a car this week without a license. He did have a sheriff sitting right beside him. Justice Bernstein was born blind. He drove that car around a dirt track at the Genesee County Fairgrounds near Flint. Sheriff Chris Swanson offered directions like straighten it out, soft left and slow. Justice apparently doesn't like being told what he can and can't do. As a lawyer, he successfully represented many people with disabilities. He's also run more than 20 marathons. The Justice told TV station WNEM...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole. In its 4-3 ruling, however,...
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent...
Texans are paying for state's ban on business when firms stop investing in firearms
Texas laws bar Wall Street firms from operating in the state if they stop investing in firearms and fossil fuels. An analysis shows that has cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars this year.
7 states and federal government lack direction on cutbacks from the Colorado River
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — As the Colorado River shrinks, the seven states in the western United States that rely on it for water and power need to cut their use dramatically to keep the biggest reservoirs from getting critically low, according to federal analysts. But a recent deadline for...
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony
Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Long overlooked, Oregon's Swastika Mountain may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, is in the process of being renamed after bearing the moniker for over a century. Due to its remote location, the mountain and its name have largely gone unnoticed until now. Joyce McClain first heard of Swastika Mountain after reading about two hikers...
A tomato spill makes a major California highway a marinara mess
Some California drivers got a saucy surprise in their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider on Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., slathering several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes. Sacramento's KTVU TV news reported that the accident, which happened around 5 a.m. local time...
A month later, the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner hasn't come forward
Almost a month has passed since the winning numbers were drawn in the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery, but the lucky person who won has yet to come forward and claim the prize. While you might think that the winner would come forward immediately, lottery officials say it's not unheard...
The autopsy for Naomi Judd confirms details of her death that her family released
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. "We...
