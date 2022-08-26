ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a...
DURHAM, NC
NC Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions after a federal judge allowed a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to go into effect. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling earlier this month — the...
U.S. POLITICS
Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can't vote for the bill as written. But if the exceptions are...
U.S. POLITICS
New trial for North Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who...
LAW
North Carolina State
Governor declares water emergency for Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of Jackson's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city. The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about...
JACKSON, MS
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Cooper
Blind state Supreme Court judge drives for first time

Richard Bernstein knows the law. He's a justice on Michigan's Supreme Court. He also drove a car this week without a license. He did have a sheriff sitting right beside him. Justice Bernstein was born blind. He drove that car around a dirt track at the Genesee County Fairgrounds near Flint. Sheriff Chris Swanson offered directions like straighten it out, soft left and slow. Justice apparently doesn't like being told what he can and can't do. As a lawyer, he successfully represented many people with disabilities. He's also run more than 20 marathons. The Justice told TV station WNEM...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown

North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants, seized six firearms, 78 fraudulent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Texas trigger law makes abortion a felony

Scott Simon talks with Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin about the legal landscape of abortion access in the state. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
TEXAS STATE
Long overlooked, Oregon's Swastika Mountain may have a new name soon

Swastika Mountain, in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, is in the process of being renamed after bearing the moniker for over a century. Due to its remote location, the mountain and its name have largely gone unnoticed until now. Joyce McClain first heard of Swastika Mountain after reading about two hikers...
OREGON STATE
A tomato spill makes a major California highway a marinara mess

Some California drivers got a saucy surprise in their Monday morning commute after a truck hit the center divider on Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Calif., slathering several lanes in quickly crushed tomatoes. Sacramento's KTVU TV news reported that the accident, which happened around 5 a.m. local time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

