RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling a variety of products as a fall fundraiser.

The district is taking orders for trees, shrubs, rain barrels and cedar bird and animal nest boxes and feeders. Orders deadline is Sept. 19.

Brochures and order forms are available in the following ways:

Pick them up 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Soil and Water office, 823 S. Round Barn Road;

Request them to be mailed by calling 765-966-0191 Ext. 3 or by emailing luanne.holeva@in.nacdnet.net or raeann.kennedy@in.nacdnet.net ;

Visit the Soil and Water Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wayneINswcd ; or

Download them from the Soil and Water website, waynecountyswcd.org/news-and-events .

The fall fundraiser benefits the district's educational programs, its service to the community and its efforts to improve the environment's quality.

Call 765-966-0191 Ext. 3 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Soil and Water district selling trees, shrubs, feeders, nest boxes as fundraiser