ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Soil and Water district selling trees, shrubs, feeders, nest boxes as fundraiser

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling a variety of products as a fall fundraiser.

The district is taking orders for trees, shrubs, rain barrels and cedar bird and animal nest boxes and feeders. Orders deadline is Sept. 19.

Brochures and order forms are available in the following ways:

The fall fundraiser benefits the district's educational programs, its service to the community and its efforts to improve the environment's quality.

Call 765-966-0191 Ext. 3 for more information.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Soil and Water district selling trees, shrubs, feeders, nest boxes as fundraiser

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Wayne County, IN
Government
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrubs#Water District#Water Conservation#Nest#Charity#Richmond Palladium Item
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
873
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy