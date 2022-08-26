Small businesses hit as climate change floods Charleston's historic district

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO