Small businesses hit as climate change floods Charleston's historic district

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
abcnews4.com
Flood advisory issued for downtown Charleston Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The National Weather Service of Charleston has issued a flood advisory for downtown Charleston Tuesday morning. The advisory is in effect through 8:15 a.m. Heavy rains are expected Tuesday morning near the coast. Remember to never drive through flooded roads.
abcnews4.com
Flooding closes Charleston-area roads Monday; flood advisory issued
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say several roads in North Charleston are closed due to flooding Monday. There is an areal Flood Advisory until 3:15 p.m. as more rain- mainly heavy- continues to fall. The roads include:. Rivers & Otranto. Gable. Shadow Oak. Northwoods Blvd.
abcnews4.com
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County awards construction contract for Hanahan Intersection
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Construction is coming to Moncks Corner that will supposedly help reduce traffic. At a meeting on Monday, August 22nd, Berkeley County Council gave the contract for the intersection realignment project of Foster Road at Tanner Ford Boulevard in Hanahan to IPW Construction. The changes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Missing Charleston man found
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the Charleston Police department, James Johnson who had been reported missing last Friday has been found. Mr. Johnson had been missing since August 26th, when he was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 P.M. The authorities had asked for...
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
abcnews4.com
10-year-old injured in downtown Charleston shooting Saturday, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a 10-year-old was injured during a shooting in downtown Charleston on Saturday. Officers are investigating the shooting, which occurred around 6:55 p.m. on Jackson Street, near Hanover Street in the Eastside neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and provided aid on scene...
RELATED PEOPLE
abcnews4.com
NCPD holds 'one-stop shop' hiring event with 26 openings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Applicants have the chance to apply to join the North Charleston Police Department and rock the blue. The Department hosted a "one stop shop" through the weekend of August 27 so applicants could test their skills. The event starts at 8 a.m. Sunday. NCPD...
abcnews4.com
Man accused of taking daughter, evading police in Charleston arrested Sunday, police say
HANANHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Constine was denied bond. Hanahan Police officials say a man accused of taking his daughter and sparking a multiple-day manhunt in downtown Charleston was arrested Sunday. "A little while ago with the assistance of the North Charleston PD, Mr. Constine was located...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh Murder Case: Tempers flare over pre-trial access to evidence
Colleton County, (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his lawyers were back inside a Colleton County courtroom Monday. It was a tense hearing as Murdaugh's team, and State prosecutors argued over evidence and access ahead of Murdaugh's murder trial. Murdaugh stands charged in the murder of his late wife Maggie...
abcnews4.com
Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, dentist and more to join Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Evidence will be provided to Murdaugh defense counsel; Temporary protective order in place
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS/WPDE) — A hearing over contested evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case took place Monday. At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing started at 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman.
abcnews4.com
SCHP: 2 killed after head-on collision in Colleton County Saturday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people were killed Saturday after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 64, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said. The two-car collision occurred on Highway 64 (Bells Highway) near Highway 15 (Jefferies Boulevard) around 4:30 p.m. on August 27. SCHP officials said a...
abcnews4.com
Belly To Baby Photography
Belly To Baby Photography is a Fine Art Newborn, Maternity And Family Portrait Studio IN SUMMERVILLE. They PROVIDE A FULL-SERVICE EXPERIENCE FOR OUR CLIENTS BY PRINTING THEIR PORTRAITS ON LUXURY PRODUCTS they HAVE SOURCED FROM AROUND THE WORLD!
abcnews4.com
Escaped inmate back in custody, deputies say
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/27/22) -- Around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies said Ellis was back in custody. Members of law enforcement are searching for an escaped inmate in Moncks Corner, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. Officials are searching for 29-year-old Ryan Ellis. He is described...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
21 cats, kittens rescued from burned-down Summerville home; Dorchester Paws out of room
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws added 21 new animals to its care, the shelter announced on Saturday, after several cats and kittens were found living in a burned-down home in Summerville. Many of the kittens are 8 weeks old. Dorchester Paws is currently caring for more than...
abcnews4.com
Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 20 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Cane Bay defeats Ashley Ridge, 30-20. Cane Bay 30, Ashley Ridge 20 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
abcnews4.com
Baptist Hill 26, St. John's 8 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals
Baptist Hill defeats St. John's, 26-8. Baptist Hill 26, St. John's 8 | Highlights | Friday Night Rivals.
Comments / 0