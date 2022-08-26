ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Shower and storm chance though evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front will slowly work through the area this evening. Very warm and humid air ahead of the front could trigger showers and a few thunderstorms from later this afternoon into the evening hours. Any storm that forms could have gusty winds and heavy rain with some hail as well. Later tonight rain chance will be greatly reduced and cooler less humid air will move in for the rest of the week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Early showers, then partly cloudy Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Overnight showers will linger into early Tuesday ahead of cooler, quieter weather through the rest of the work week. Morning lows start in the mid 60s with cloudy skies and moderate humidity. A cold front will sweep through during the afternoon, leading to gusty winds, clearing skies, and highs in the low 80s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Storms possible on Monday

Storms possible on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The heat and humidity will hang around for one more day, but those two things combined with a cold front that’s expected to come through on Monday evening means we could be dealing with some thunderstorms. Sunday evening, one or two...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Warm, mostly dry end to the weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve had a pleasant weekend with mostly dry conditions. That trend will continue into Sunday. Saturday evening, dry and mostly clear. Temperatures will drop down into the 70s this evening, falling down...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Auburn Garrett Drive-In closed for season after screen torn to pieces

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday evening’s storms caused quite a mess to some parts of northeast Indiana, including damage to a popular drive-in. Fort Wayne’s NBC crews found damage along Park Avenue in Fort Wayne, less than a block away from the Broadway Plaza. Neighbors say a decayed tree came down in a matter of seconds and blocked all traffic. It also fell on a car, parked in a driveway, knocking out the back and passenger side windows.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

I&M: 600+ remain without power in Fort Wayne area following storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) says crews have restored power to about 75% of the 18,000 customers who lost it during Monday evening’s storms. The storm brought heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts that brought down many trees and limbs...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

I-69 welcome center to temporarily close for further improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 69 at mile marker 345, between Ashley and Angola, will be closed beginning next week until the end of November, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says. The temporary closure is part of the second...
ASHLEY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where...
#Nbc
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Haven man ID’d in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a New Haven man as the victim of a crash in the 6600 block of South River Road Monday night. The coroner’s office says around 9:30 p.m., 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell’s motor vehicle left...
NEW HAVEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Father sentenced in 2020 death of toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 25-year-old Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to neglect in his son’s death has been sentenced. On Aug. 8, Trevon Bishop pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. In court on Tuesday, Bishop was sentenced to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces new additions for 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It’s nearly that time of year--officials have announced the dates for the 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival as well as some new additions. The 2022 event is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, at Johnny Appleseed Park. The fest...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman injured after colliding with train in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck collided with a train Sunday evening. Police say they were called just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports of an accident involving a truck and a train. When they arrived, they say officers cut the truck driver’s seatbelt and extracted her from the truck. The woman, identified as 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker of Kendallville, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

