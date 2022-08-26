FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front will slowly work through the area this evening. Very warm and humid air ahead of the front could trigger showers and a few thunderstorms from later this afternoon into the evening hours. Any storm that forms could have gusty winds and heavy rain with some hail as well. Later tonight rain chance will be greatly reduced and cooler less humid air will move in for the rest of the week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO