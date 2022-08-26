ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

UAB opens season against Alabama A&M in Bryant Vincent’s debut as head coach

For the first time in eight years, the UAB football team will open the season without Bill Clark patrolling the sidelines. Clark retired this summer, due to ongoing health issues, and offensive coordinator turned interim head coach Bryant Vincent leads the Blazers as they start the 2022 season against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
underdogdynasty.com

UAB vs Alabama A&M: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction

UAB Blazers (C-USA) vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs (FCS, SWAC) Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM ET. All-Time Series Record: These two teams have met twice with those games coming in 2014 and 2017. UAB won both meetings by multiple touchdowns. UAB are once again picked to finish...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
madehoops.com

RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama

2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Saban thoughts on depth chart, injured starter

It’s officially game week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama prepares to open the 2022 season against Utah State. Nick Saban will kick things off with his Monday news conference around noon. Refresh the page for the latest once Saban arrives and here is the Week 1 depth chart. -- Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction

The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAFF

48 Blitz: Week 2 high school football schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are finding a rhythm as they enter Week 2 of the high school football season. Brindlee Mountain at Asbury (Thursday) Elkmont at Phil Campbell (Thursday) Hazel Green at Lee (Thursday) Woodville at Cedar Bluff. Addison at Cherokee. Phillips at Shoals Christian. Meek at Waterloo. Section...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022

The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
SARALAND, AL
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

