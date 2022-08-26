Read full article on original website
UAB opens season against Alabama A&M in Bryant Vincent’s debut as head coach
For the first time in eight years, the UAB football team will open the season without Bill Clark patrolling the sidelines. Clark retired this summer, due to ongoing health issues, and offensive coordinator turned interim head coach Bryant Vincent leads the Blazers as they start the 2022 season against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
UAB vs Alabama A&M: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction
UAB Blazers (C-USA) vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs (FCS, SWAC) Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM ET. All-Time Series Record: These two teams have met twice with those games coming in 2014 and 2017. UAB won both meetings by multiple touchdowns. UAB are once again picked to finish...
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
Rewinding Saban thoughts on depth chart, injured starter
It’s officially game week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama prepares to open the 2022 season against Utah State. Nick Saban will kick things off with his Monday news conference around noon. Refresh the page for the latest once Saban arrives and here is the Week 1 depth chart. -- Saban...
Grissom standout RJ Johnson commits to Alabama men’s basketball
One Grissom basketball star announced his commitment to do just that, playing college hoops just a few hours away.
Alabama Football: Final Crimson Tide Depth Chart prediction
The Alabama Football fall camp has brought surprises and injuries, along with some unanswered questions. Nick Saban’s first depth chart reveal will provide some answers. Until then, mull over this final Depth Chart prediction for the 2022 season. Most of what follows is a two-deep look at the Crimson...
Muscle Shoals, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hartselle High School football team will have a game with Muscle Shoals High School on August 30, 2022, 14:45:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Alabama vs. Utah State tickets: $20 seats available for Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium
The No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosts Utah State in a Week 1 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 3. There are a number of seats at reasonable prices. Utah State is coming off a 31-20 win over UConn in a Week 0 matchup. Logan Bonner threw...
48 Blitz: Week 2 high school football schedule
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Teams are finding a rhythm as they enter Week 2 of the high school football season. Brindlee Mountain at Asbury (Thursday) Elkmont at Phil Campbell (Thursday) Hazel Green at Lee (Thursday) Woodville at Cedar Bluff. Addison at Cherokee. Phillips at Shoals Christian. Meek at Waterloo. Section...
Bryant-Denny Stadium changes: What Alabama fans should know for 2022
The University of Alabama athletics department recently shared a list of items that are new for the 2022 gameday experience at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as well as reminders of some other items that debuted last season. You can read the full list here, but we’ve picked some highlights you’ll want to remember before attending any home games this fall.
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
How to get last minute tickets to see Thomas Rhett in Tuscaloosa next week
Thomas Rhett will soon make his much anticipated appearance at the Tuscaloosa Ampithetheater Thursday, Sept. 8 for his “Bring the Bar to You Tour.”. The show was originally scheduled for July 2022, but was postponed for the following September due to inclement weather. Those who purchased tickets for the...
Fans, fellow musicians remember Topper Price: ‘He was a rockin’ beast’
Terry O’Neil ‘’Topper” Price, one of the most recognizable figures on Alabama’s music scene, died in 2007 at age 54. Price, a blues-rock singer and harmonica player, made his fame with colorful, gritty and exuberant performances at nightclubs and festivals, in Birmingham and throughout the state.
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
Topper Price: Small treasure trove of memorabilia illuminates life of Alabama bluesman
Four cardboard boxes filled with music gear, photos, personal documents and press clippings. A well-worn Fender guitar amplifier. A few suit jackets and a tie. That’s basically what Terry O’Neil “Topper” Price left behind when he died on May 16, 2007, at age 54. Price, an...
