Read full article on original website
Related
williamsonherald.com
Longtime county commissioner Chalfant remembered for helping shape community
The city of Brentwood lost long-time resident and humble servant BG (TN) Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr. Chalfant passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Betty Jane, and members of his family. He was born on June 13, 1936 and Chalfant left this earthly life on Wednesday at the age of 86.
chattanoogacw.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
williamsonherald.com
Stars Over Tennessee explores 244 years of county sheriffs
The Williamson County Public Library will host Ronnie Erwin, the author of Stars Over Tennessee, at the main library Monday beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room. The event is free and registration is encouraged but not required. Simply call the Special Collections Department at 615-595-1246, or register online at wcpltn.org. The main library is located at 1310 Columbia Ave in Franklin. Erwin will also have copies of the book for sale ($125) at that time. The event is free and open to the public.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
Referee shortage affecting game schedules across Tennessee
Football season has arrived in Tennessee, but one shortage is impacting game schedules for teams across the state.
aladygoeswest.com
One amazing girls’ weekend in Nashville
All about my recent girls’ weekend in Nashville. I had an absolute blast in Nashville this past weekend with three of my long-time Florida friends — Judy, Yolanda and Shannon. I’ve known Judy since high school, and Yolanda and Shannon since college. Yolanda was my best college friend, and we lived together for three years, and she was also my matron of honor. Judy and I have traveled the world together on high school trips and spring break trips, and she was one of my bridesmaids, and Shannon and I lived together one year in college and even spent a week together in London during our respective study abroad programs too. We’ve all had some amazing times with each other over the years and shared many, many life experiences. And we had not all been together in one place in absolutely forever. (In fact, we realized the last time we were all together was exactly five years ago in August 2017 for my baby shower for Brady in Florida.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Campgrounds Near Nashville TN (Tents, RV’s And More!)
There’s nothing better than finding one of the best campgrounds near Nashville, and trust us, we’ve found the best!. Let’s say you’re driving around while looking at some of the best things to do in Nashville, and now you need a place to stay for the night. Skip the hotels, and check out some of the campgrounds in the area! This will give you the best chance to enjoy the great outdoors and see the stars at night!
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Fisk President Dr. Vann Newkirk Steps Down, Board Chair Frank L. Sims Named Acting President
Nashville, TENN. (TN Tribune) – The Board of Trustees of Fisk University today announced the departure of Dr. Vann R. Newkirk as President of the University. Effective immediately, Board Chair Frank L. Sims will serve as acting President. “The Board of Trustees is charged with ensuring that Fisk University...
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
williamsonherald.com
Recently elected county officials swear oaths of office at ceremony Tuesday
Williamson County officials swore oaths to serve the county, state and country at a swearing-in ceremony at the Justice Cornelia Clark Courtroom inside the Historic Williamson County Courthouse Monday. Former 21st Judicial District circuit court judge Jim Martin presided over the proceedings, and Tennessee Supreme Court justice Jeff Bivins administered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MTSU baseball coach resigns weeks after DUI arrest
Weeks after being arrested in Murfreesboro, a Middle Tennessee State University coach is stepping down.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
williamsonherald.com
Nolensville closes Little League World Series with loss, cherishes journey
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Nearly the entire month of August, the Nolensville Little League baseball team, coaches and most of the 13 families have been on the road, embracing and cherishing the “journey of a lifetime” to the final day of the Little League World Series. Williamson County’s...
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Hankook Tire to add 1,200 jobs in $1.6 billion investment, to total about 2,200 jobs at plant in Clarksville
Update, 12:05 p.m.: Based on what a Hankook spokesman told Clarksville Now, the expansion is much more extensive than what has been reported by the state. The Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions together will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs. The Phase 3 expansion alone will generate 400 jobs.
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville
It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
History of 101st Airborne comes alive with vintage aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) flew into Clarksville Regional Airport Monday with a vintage Douglas C-47 aircraft. This particular plane was the first aircraft to take paratroopers with the 101st Airborne Division into France on June 6, 1944, for the D-Day invasion. Andy Maag,...
Comments / 0