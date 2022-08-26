Read full article on original website
mtpr.org
Trial over the legality of Montana's new voting restrictions ends
The future of three new Montana election laws are in the hands of a state judge. Attorneys recently concluded nine days of arguing over the laws' possible benefits and harms. A Yellowstone County judge plans to issue a decision on whether they meet constitutional muster “as soon as possible.” Montana Public Radio’s Shaylee Ragar joins Freddy Monares to give a rundown of the trial.
Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C.
Two Montana brothers pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election. Joshua Calvin Hughes, […] The post Two Montana brother plead guilty to felony charges stemming from Jan. 6 riot in D.C. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana lawmakers move forward with child protective reforms, including using warrants
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). State lawmakers moved forward with a bill that, among other things, would require Child Protective Services, to obtain a warrant to remove a child from their home in most cases. The decision to move...
Medal of Honor Recipient Mike Thornton’s Message to Montana
It was 50 years ago this October when Navy SEAL Mike Thornton was told that his buddy and fellow Navy SEAL Tommy Norris had been killed. Then Petty Officer Mike Thornton rushed 500 yards through enemy fire to go get his buddy Tommy anyway. Tommy was barely alive, but wounded himself- Thornton threw his life vest over Tommy and swam the fellow SEAL and another wounded man to safety for over two hours.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Stop Feeding The Bison! Montana’s Top Cop Goes After Bison
Last week, Attorney General for Montana Austin Knudsen asked the U.S. Department of the Interior Office of Hearings and Appeals to overturn the decision allowing bison grazing in Phillips County here in Montana, a decision that was granted to the American Prairie Reserve. What is the American Prairie Reserve?. The...
“Yellowstone” Filming in the Montana Capitol, Why the Masks?
*Note: The people in the photo above are extras for the TV show, while some may be Montana lawmakers- the photo is not of the Montana Legislature wearing masks. So, apparently they're doing some filming for the hit TV show Yellowstone in the Montana State Capitol building this week. So what's with all the masks?
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
Montanans Vote On Poll For Spanking In School, And The Winner Is?
Last week I wrote an article regarding the school district in Missouri that decided to bring back "the paddle." As you can imagine, the idea of a school physically punishing kids for misbehaving received a lot of attention. So, I thought I would ask Montanans how they felt about the idea.
oilcity.news
Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority
A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Montana
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Flathead Beacon
Revised Montana Wolf Regs Aim to Limit Yellowstone-area Kills
The Montana Fish and Wildlife commission voted Thursday to reinstate a cap on the number of Yellowstone-area wolves that hunters and trappers can kill, abandoning an approach that allowed hunters and trappers to kill 21 wolves last season. Most of the approximately 100 commenters speaking about wolf management at the...
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over the last few months about treatment from management, which culminated in […] The post ‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
explorebigsky.com
How the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act could transform energy development in Montana
Industry stakeholders describe the Biden climate bill’s potential impact and promise. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week after it passed the U.S. Senate by the thinnest of margins, has been widely described as the most expansive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history. The measure also reforms health insurance, prescription drug pricing and corporate tax structure, but the provisions that Biden has touted as “the biggest step forward on climate ever” reform the energy sector, largely by creating incentives for corporations, electric cooperatives and individuals to transition to cleaner sources of energy.
Butte teen dies from synthetic drug overdose
A 17-year-old boy died and four other teens were hospitalized after overdosing on synthetic drugs last week in Jefferson County.
Is It Time Return To Discipline? Should Montana Go “Old School”?
Yesterday my phone blew up with texts from friends here in Montana. Apparently, a school district in Missouri (my home state) has decided to bring back "the paddle" when it comes to discipline and children. I'm of the age where I remember the paddle, in fact, I may have been...
Butte starts committee to address housing issues
The city has formed a 12-member Affordable Housing Advisory Board made up of public and private figures to try to resolve this issue.
explorebigsky.com
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
