ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Snead’s Farmhouse holds ribbon cutting

VINEMONT, Ala. – Owner Judy Snead, along with members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on Snead’s Farmhouse Friday morning to signal its grand opening. Started in 2019 with a couple of chickens, Snead’s Farmhouse is now home to 130 chickens, two alpacas, two cows, six goats, three pigs, 10 ducks, two tortoises, one donkey, a turkey and three rabbits.  Snead hosts farm tours, storytimes and field trips and in the next year will open an education center with a stage for puppet shows. Her gift shop and incubation education projects will be set up in the...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
msn.com

106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s.  Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
SCOTTSBORO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Design#Building Products#Fall Home#Wilder Roots
WAFF

Breaking down body sculpt myths with The Body Sculpt Spa

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you heard of body sculpting?. The technique is fairly simple but a lot of people have questions or might be intimdated by the topic. If that’s you, the ladies from The Body Sculpt Spa joined TVL to break everything down and answer some questions.
DECATUR, AL
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville

Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29

We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
msn.com

Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville

Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
TMZ.com

Viral Internet Star Antoine Dodson Launches New Beer

Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 for his "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview, is getting into the adult beverage business ... crafting a beer based on his famous sign-off. Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
msn.com

23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy