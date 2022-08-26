Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Related
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
Snead’s Farmhouse holds ribbon cutting
VINEMONT, Ala. – Owner Judy Snead, along with members of the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, cut the ribbon on Snead’s Farmhouse Friday morning to signal its grand opening. Started in 2019 with a couple of chickens, Snead’s Farmhouse is now home to 130 chickens, two alpacas, two cows, six goats, three pigs, 10 ducks, two tortoises, one donkey, a turkey and three rabbits. Snead hosts farm tours, storytimes and field trips and in the next year will open an education center with a stage for puppet shows. Her gift shop and incubation education projects will be set up in the...
PJ’s Coffee opening Monday in Madison with deals, discounts
The newest coffee shop in North Alabama will be opening its doors Monday morning!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
106 Jefferson Hotel of Huntsville Alabama: History, Luxury, and More
If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Huntsville Alabama, look no further than the 106 Jefferson Hotel! This historic hotel offers guests a chance to experience all that Huntsville has to offer. From its prime location in the heart of downtown to its luxurious accommodations and top-notch service, the 106 Jefferson is sure to please. Here we’ll take a closer look at this amazing hotel!
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
Inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival Sept. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Downtown Merchants Association (CDMA) will host the inaugural Greens & Beans Bluegrass Festival at Depot Park Friday, Sept. 9, from 5-10 p.m., featuring bluegrass artists Cotton Pickin’ Kids, Barefoot Nellie and Cottonmouth Creek. The CDMA is a nonprofit organization established to bring people downtown to promote growth for small businesses. It is made up of businesses all over Cullman County. Following the 2011 tornadoes, the group hosted an event called Celebrate Cullman. CDMA President Judith Caples said, “It was such a success that a few years later the city started having 2nd Fridays. In the past years the...
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s. Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Papa Dubi’s Restaurant hosts End of Summer Concert and Shrimp Boil
Three brothers turn co-owners have a cajun feast boiling up in Marshall County this weekend.
WAFF
Breaking down body sculpt myths with The Body Sculpt Spa
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you heard of body sculpting?. The technique is fairly simple but a lot of people have questions or might be intimdated by the topic. If that’s you, the ladies from The Body Sculpt Spa joined TVL to break everything down and answer some questions.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville
Small furry pets available for adoption in Huntsville. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Huntsville, Alabama on Petfinder.
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Huntsville Animal Shelter opens new surgical suite
Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is unveiling the third phase of a nearly year-long construction project.
msn.com
Single-family rental communities under scrutiny in Huntsville
Single-family rental communities have emerged as an affordable option for people moving to Huntsville. But a local developer believes an amendment passed by the city planning commission, which modifies ordinances that limit multifamily units to four structures per acre, could put an end to build-to-rent developments. “My perspective is we’re...
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
TMZ.com
Viral Internet Star Antoine Dodson Launches New Beer
Antoine Dodson, who went viral in 2010 for his "hide yo kids, hide yo wife" interview, is getting into the adult beverage business ... crafting a beer based on his famous sign-off. Antoine partnered with his local craft brewer, Straight to Ale Brewery, to come up with an American Lager...
Krispy Kreme launches new out of this world donut flavor!
With the launch of the Artemis One SLS finally around the corner, Krispy Kreme will offer a new, extremely limited Artemis Moon Doughnut!
WAAY-TV
'It is a disappointment': Big crowd at U.S. Space & Rocket Center hoped for Artemis I launch
Thousands of people crowded the U.S. Space and Rocket Center early Monday morning to watch the historic Artemis I launch. However, a collective sigh of disappointment could be heard throughout the room as the announcer said the launch had been scrubbed. "It is a disappointment. I'm very excited to see...
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Comments / 0