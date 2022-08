We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Football season is just around the corner in the Great Lakes State, as the Wolverines and Spartans are kicking off their seasons this weekend and the Lions will follow suit the week after that. Michigan sports bettors can get primed to wager on those contests by signing up for a BetMGM MI bonus code MCBET that lands new customers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO