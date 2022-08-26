Read full article on original website
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
BBC
Parents urged to take up child flu vaccine offer
Parents and carers of children aged two to five are being encouraged to have them vaccinated against flu. Appointment letters are being sent out for children not yet in school, inviting them to get the free vaccine which is given as a nasal spry. Being vaccinated also reduces the risk...
Black tea may reduce death risk, government study says
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Coffee drinkers take heed: People who drink black tea daily had lower risk for death than non-tea drinkers over more than a decade of follow-up, a new study says. The risk was lowest -- 9% to 13% -- among people who had two or more cups...
Fighting Current and Future Coronaviruses With a Single Vaccine
Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have greatly reduced the risk of severe disease and death. However, SARS-CoV-2 continues to mutate in unpredictable ways that can reduce the effectiveness of the current vaccines. The risk of a new coronavirus spilling over from animals to people also remains a serious concern.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
A virtual evaluation of options for managing risk of hospital congestion with minimum intervention
Hospital congestion is a common problem for the healthcare sector. However, existing approaches including hospital resource optimization and process improvement might lead to huge cost of human and physical structure changes. This study evaluated less disruptive interventions based on a hospital simulation model and offer objective reasoning to support hospital management decisions. This study tested a congestion prevention method that estimates hospital congestion risk level (R), and activates minimum intervention when R is above certain threshold, using a virtual hospital created by simulation modelling. The results indicated that applying a less disruptive intervention is often enough, and more cost effective, to reduce the risk level of hospital congestion. Moreover, the virtual implementation approach enabled testing of the method at a more detailed level, thereby revealed interesting findings difficult to achieve theoretically, such as discharging extra two medical inpatients, rather than surgical inpatients, a day earlier on days when R is above the threshold, would bring more benefits in terms of congestion reduction for the hospital.
