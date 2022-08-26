Read full article on original website
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Pedestrian hit and killed by Huntington Beach PD officer who was responding to radio call, CHP says
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Sunset Beach over the weekend by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call, authorities said.
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
Alleged robber shot by Norco store owner denied home detention request
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
Probationer Suspected of Assaulting Banning Patrol Officer During Arrest
A 42-year-old probationer suspected of hitting a Banning police officer trying to detain him for allegedly harassing a woman and her child was being held Monday on $55,000 bail. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on...
Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]
HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
La Quinta Man Suspected in Coachella Burglaries Released From Jail
A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was free on bail Monday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Wrapped body found along north county roadway identified
Escondido, CA–A wrapped body of a man found along a roadway has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The body has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Armenta. There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25
A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
