Temecula, CA

mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland

A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
HOMELAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim

A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley

Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One

One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
PLACENTIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash

WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Probationer Suspected of Assaulting Banning Patrol Officer During Arrest

A 42-year-old probationer suspected of hitting a Banning police officer trying to detain him for allegedly harassing a woman and her child was being held Monday on $55,000 bail. Gilbert Nicholas Hernandez Jr. of Joshua Tree was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside Saturday on...
BANNING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run Accident on Stetson Avenue [Hemet, CA]

HEMET, CA (August 29, 2022) – Late Thursday night, one pedestrian was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on Stetson Avenue. The collision occurred minutes before midnight on the 4100 block of Stetson Avenue near Columbia Avenue. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

La Quinta Man Suspected in Coachella Burglaries Released From Jail

A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was free on bail Monday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park

A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
BUENA PARK, CA
onscene.tv

Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley

08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI

A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
TEMECULA, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Wrapped body found along north county roadway identified

Escondido, CA–A wrapped body of a man found along a roadway has been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said. The body has been identified as 27-year-old Martin Armenta. There were no signs of trauma, and his cause of death is still under investigation, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man dies in hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25

A man died in a hit-and-run incident in Highland on Aug. 25, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Highland Sheriff’s Station responded to East Baseline Street, east of McKinley Avenue, and found the man lying in the westbound bicycle lane. Despite lifesaving efforts, the man, a 30-year-old Highland resident, succumbed to his injuries.
HIGHLAND, CA

