Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out to residents and businesses with surveillance cameras on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update its database to catalog the surveillance cameras in the community. The reasoning is that as crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and businesses in the area to see if their system has captured information that can help solve the case.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO