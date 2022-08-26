Read full article on original website
Lodging Resort Projects Moving Forward Near Groveland
Groveland, CA — There has been some recent activity in regard to a pair of resort-style projects in southern Tuolumne County. Community Development Director Quincy Yaley says, “Right now we are really working on processing permits for the Yonder Yosemite Project. This was a recently approved hotel project on the Highway 120 corridor. They are assembling plans for a grading permit and are hoping to break ground soon on that project.”
California to Cover Aqueducts with Solar Panels to Cut Evaporation, Generate Electricity
California is about to launch an experiment to cover aqueducts with solar panels, a plan that if scaled up might save billions of gallons of otherwise evaporated water while powering millions of homes. Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District launches in mid-October amid Western North America’s worst drought in...
Sewer Flushing To Delay Traffic On Shaws Flat Road
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that the flushing of its sanitary sewer system will result in traffic delays on Shaws Flat Road on Tuesday. The work is scheduled to occur from 7:30am-2:30pm between Corte del Encino and Saratoga Road. Traffic delays of about five minutes can be expected.
Officials Cleaning Up Jamestown Road Vehicle Fire
Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a passenger vehicle fire on Jamestown Road near Racetrack Road. Officials were able to extinguish the fire, but have now requested a flatbed truck respond to tow away the vehicle. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a potential traffic delay.
Update: Vegetation Fire Ignites Outside Copperopolis
Update at 5:41PM: Officials have stopped the spread of a vegetation fire on Highway 4 near Milton Road in the area between Copperopolis and Farmington. Some of the initial resources that responded have been released and are heading back to base. It started as a vehicle accident-related fire that spread to vegetation. An air ambulance was dispatched to assist at least one person who was injured. Some power lines are also down near the fire.
Dodge Fire Acreage Holds Overnight
Pinecrest, CA – The acreage did not grow overnight in the Dodge Fire burning southeast of Pinecrest Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest, and one local fire unit that assisted in battling the blaze reports an escaped campfire as the cause. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon in...
Excessive Heat Expected In The Mother Lode
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening. The Excessive Heat Watch will be extended to the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from Saturday morning until Monday evening.
Gas And Catalytic Converter Thefts On The Rise In Sonora.
Sonora, CA – There is an uptick in both gas and catalytic converters thefts in Sonora, with police pointing to inflation as fueling the increase. “The common thing that is occurring right now is people are crawling underneath vehicles and actually puncturing holes in the gas tanks and siphoning gas through the gas tanks and actually causing damage to the vehicles on top of the loss of fuel,” relayed SPD spokesperson Thomas Brickley.
Plane Goes Off Runway In Valley Springs
Valley Springs, CA – A close call for the pilot and passenger of a single-engine plane that careened off the runway of the Lake Camanche Airstrip in Valley Springs north of Highway 12 yesterday afternoon. A caller reported a plane down off the private dirt runway in the 1800...
Sizzling Labor Day Weekend Forecast
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from 11 AM Wednesday morning through 8 PM Tuesday (September 6th) evening. The high temperatures in the Central San Joaquin Valley will range from 102...
Excessive Heat Expected This Week
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley, Mariposa County and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor, from Wednesday morning through Monday (Labor Day) evening. The high temperatures in the Central Valley will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Highs in Mariposa...
Pierce, James
James Lee Pierce, born August 6, 1938 in Coweta, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 08/27/2022. Age: 84. Residence: Tuolumne,...
White, Patricia
Patricia “Patty” Ruth White, born February 20, 1929 in Sonora, California passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Meadow View Manor in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date...
Calaveras Sheriff’s Updating Surveillance Camera Database
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is getting the word out to residents and businesses with surveillance cameras on their property. The Sheriff’s Office would like to update its database to catalog the surveillance cameras in the community. The reasoning is that as crimes occur, deputies and detectives can reach out to residents and businesses in the area to see if their system has captured information that can help solve the case.
