Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Alleged robber shot by Norco store owner denied home detention request
A judge on Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun.
Downey man federally charged in fentanyl death of 17-year-old girl
A Downey man is in custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old girl who suffered a fatal overdose.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim’s home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday. Juan Antonio Palacios, who was sentenced on Friday, was convicted March 30 of second-degree murder with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking
Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…Woman Settles Retaliation Suit With Claremont Colleges
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…A 33-year-old former employee of the Claremont Colleges, who sued the school alleging she was fired in 2019 for complaining of sexual harassment by a fellow worker, reached a settlement with the institution. Eduardo Olivo, an attorney for plaintiff Brittany Hiroto, filed court...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports Nearly 6,500 New COVID Cases
Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
How a brewery, a bank robbery and California’s first mass murder are connected
On Sept. 27, 1906, Adolph Weber was hanged at Folsom State Prison for the murder of his mother, father, brother and sister. The story of how he got there was full of twists, turns and warning signs, and his death would forever change California law.
Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Hacienda Heights man sentenced to prison for bilking Amazon in $1.3M scam
An Amazon.com vendor from Hacienda Heights was sentenced Monday to 18 months behind bars for bilking the online retailer out of more than $1.3 million by manipulating the company’s payment system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
foxla.com
4-year-old left in car in Echo Park as SoCal braces for triple-digit temps
LOS ANGELES - A four-year-old child was left in a car in Echo Park Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as Southern California braces for one of the biggest heat waves of the season. Radio calls came in just after 2 p.m. Monday for a child left in...
mynewsla.com
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
I-Team: Nevada corrections officer accused of injuring restrained inmate
The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed charges against a corrections officer for allegedly injuring an inmate while the man was restrained, documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of killing pair in Corona theater
A preliminary hearing is set Friday for a 21-year- old man who claimed voices compelled him to fatally shoot two people in a Corona movie theater.
mynewsla.com
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
Man Convicted of Three Murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner's home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.
Comments / 1