ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park

A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
BUENA PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin

A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim’s home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday. Juan Antonio Palacios, who was sentenced on Friday, was convicted March 30 of second-degree murder with a...
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Government
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach man sentenced for child trafficking

Four years after a Long Beach man was arrested on child trafficking charges, the suspect was sentenced to 61 years to life in prison. The investigation began on February 20, 2018, when detectives assigned to the Long Beach Police Department Vice Investigation Detail discovered a sexually exploited minor was posting a commercial sex advertisement online. Vice Detectives were able to locate and recover three victims, two minors and one adult.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Reports Nearly 6,500 New COVID Cases

Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. According to the county Department of Public Health, another 3,192 infections were recorded Saturday, 1,938 on Sunday and 1,337 on Monday. The Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Prison#Chiropractors#Kickbacks#Pacific Hospital#Accord Management Inc#Performance Medical#Solic
mynewsla.com

Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility

An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit

A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
GARDENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley

Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy