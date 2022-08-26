Read full article on original website
Man Gets 65 to Life in Deadly Attempted Robbery in Buena Park
A man involved in an attempted robbery of a Buena Park gas station customer that turned deadly was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison, according to court records obtained Monday. Dejon Vincent Griffin, 38, was sentenced Thursday. He was given credit for 2,177 days in jail awaiting trial.
Downey Man Faces Federal Charges in Girl’s Fentanyl Death
A Downey man is in federal custody on charges of selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl to a 17-year-old Downey girl who suffered a fatal overdose from the synthetic opioid. Jonathan Limas-Reyes, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by special agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, federal officials said Friday.
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
Man Gets 40 Years to Life for Killing Co-Worker in Tustin
A 63-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for gunning down a co-worker outside of the victim’s home in Tustin in 2003, according to court records obtained Monday. Juan Antonio Palacios, who was sentenced on Friday, was convicted March 30 of second-degree murder with a...
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley. The shooting was reported at 7:36 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Angela Street, according to Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller. Hector Zarate Jr., 35, who was homeless, died at the scene, the Los...
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
Thief Breaks into Catholic School Using Crucifix
A Catholic school in Bell Gardens was robbed of nearly $5,000 by a man caught on security video using a crucifix to break in and steal the money, authorities say. Detectives with the Bell Gardens Police Department say the thief used the crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude’s Catholic primary school on Toler Avenue on Aug 19. It is at least the third time, possibly all by the same suspect, the Catholic school was robbed. Police say the thief stole $4,800 during one of the burglaries.
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
Minor Arrested in Temecula for Alleged DUI
A minor was among a handful of people arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The checkpoint took place at an undisclosed location in Temecula during the hours of 7 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. There were five total arrests...
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana; Suspect Arrested
A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in Santa Ana as a result of a “failed dating relationship,” police said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department received a call at 11:41 a.m. Friday about a stabbing in progress in the 200 block of North Gunther Place.
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday. Officers were sent to Euclid Street near Cris Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Sunday, said Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer. “Arriving officers located a 43-year-old female suffering from major injuries, and a deceased...
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves Seven Wounded
At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers were sent to the...
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…Woman Settles Retaliation Suit With Claremont Colleges
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…A 33-year-old former employee of the Claremont Colleges, who sued the school alleging she was fired in 2019 for complaining of sexual harassment by a fellow worker, reached a settlement with the institution. Eduardo Olivo, an attorney for plaintiff Brittany Hiroto, filed court...
Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery
A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said. The gunshot victim, taken to...
