mynewsla.com
Harris Discusses Midterm Elections’ Importance at Newport Coast DNC Fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris used an 18-minute speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at a Newport Coast estate Saturday to emphasize the importance of the November midterm elections. “We’re at a moment in our world and county of so much of what we took for granted is now unsettled,”...
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
mynewsla.com
First Day of School at LMU Starts Monday
First day of school jitters and joy are on the schedule Monday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles,. More than 1,700 first-year students and 7,100 returning undergraduate students are on campuses in Westchester and Playa Vista to start the new school year. The students make up a diverse group, from 45 states and 46 countries.
mynewsla.com
Average Gas Prices Fall in LA County, Orange County
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 75th time in the last 77 days since setting a record, dropping 1.1 cents to $5.268, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.192 since rising to a...
mynewsla.com
Freeway Closed in DTLA After Person Jumps From Overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Downtown LA
A fire damaged a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 300 block of East 12th Street at 6:54 a.m. extinguished the flames in 17 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire will be baking under triple-digit temperatures this week, with highs reaching well over 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will spike on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Palm Springs and Palm Desert will see daytime temperatures as...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Gang enforcement officers from the 77th Street Division saw two men...
mynewsla.com
Triple-Digit Heat Expected To Broil Inland Empire Most Of Week
Searing temperatures and minimal humidity will turn most of the Inland Empire into an oven this week, raising heat-related health risks and wildfire danger, the National Weather Service said Monday. The NWS released a statement saying the region is in store for “a potentially long duration heat wave, beginning Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…Woman Settles Retaliation Suit With Claremont Colleges
One Year Ago Today (August 30, 2021)…A 33-year-old former employee of the Claremont Colleges, who sued the school alleging she was fired in 2019 for complaining of sexual harassment by a fellow worker, reached a settlement with the institution. Eduardo Olivo, an attorney for plaintiff Brittany Hiroto, filed court...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
mynewsla.com
California Supreme Court Upholds Death Penalty in Irvine Murder
State Supreme Court justices Monday upheld the death sentence for a 47-year-old man convicted of the torture-murder of an 18-year-old woman in Irvine in 1995. The state’s highest court, however, reversed a gang enhancement for Ronald Tri Tran due to recent changes in the law. Co-defendant Noel Jesse Plata,...
mynewsla.com
Driver Faces Slew of Charges in Death of 2 People During LAPD Pursuit
The 20-year-old driver of a Cadillac who allegedly slammed into another vehicle while trying to evade police, killing a man and a woman in South Los Angeles, is due on court Monday to face a slew of potential criminal charges including manslaughter. Matthew Sutton of Los Angeles was arrested on...
mynewsla.com
100-Acre Fire Burning near San Gabriel Dam in Angeles National Forest
Firefighters are working Tuesday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam in the Angeles National Forest. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials.
mynewsla.com
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other man died at a hospital,...
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The suspect reportedly walked up...
mynewsla.com
Traffic Safety Operation Planned In Norwalk Area
Deputies will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian traffic safety operation in Norwalk on Tuesday. The six-hour enforcement effort, beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, will target “the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk,” according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill.
mynewsla.com
Lieutenant Allegedly Fired For Being Gay, Having HIV, Settles Suit
A former Gardena police lieutenant who alleged in a lawsuit that he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he is gay and has HIV has reached a settlement in his lawsuit against the city. Attorneys for Steven Prendergast filed court papers on Aug. 15 with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
