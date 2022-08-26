Can I still buy a gas-powered car in another state after California bans sales? What we know

California’s historic ban on gas-powered car sales by 2035 is leaving some people with questions.

The new regulation, set by the California Air Resources Board, will stop the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles in California .

It’s expected to gradually end gas car sales. New car sales are planned at 35% electric by 2026, 51% in 2028, 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.

One Bee reader asked the Bee’s service journalism team: Can I buy a gas powered car in Nevada or Arizona in 2028?

Here’s what we know

The new regulation applies to California and the state is the currently the first and only state to have such a ban in place.

But it might not be for long. Seventeen states have followed California’s low-emission and zero-emission car regulations to reduce greenhouse gas and pollution , including Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. Of the list, Arizona is not included.

Some of these states are expected to eventually adopt California’s gas car ban .

Buying a car from another state

Since California is the only state to have a gas car ban, motorists will be allowed to buy a gas or diesel vehicle from another state, if their dealership runs out of these cars.

That is so as long as the other state does not adopt a similar regulation.

Buying a car from another state can also be complicated in California. If residents purchase a new car, truck or motorcycle from another state, the vehicle must meet state smog laws in order to be registered in California.

You can see if a car complies with California regulations by looking at the emission label under the vehicle’s hood.

