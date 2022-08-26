ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes

Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes

Someone in Illinois had the winning ticket last month. Like most jackpot winners, the Mega Millions winner elected the lump sum distribution option, reducing their winnings by $532.8 million. The winner will be taxed on their prize at the highest federal income tax rate, 37%, and at the Illinois state...
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers

The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?

Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 20 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
Bonus August Stimulus Check

News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
