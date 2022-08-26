Read full article on original website
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
What happens to the Mega Millions $1.3 billion jackpot if nobody claims it?
The $1.3 billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be returned to the contributing states if not claimed within one year.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes
Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Lottery Jackpot Won by Woman Who Begged Outside Bank 5 Hours a Day
The woman, who remains anonymous, has won some $1.3 million after purchasing her BonoLoto lottery ticket at a tobacco shop in Spain.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Stimulus Check Update 2022: Here's When to Expect Yours
California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia are preparing to issue one-time payments.
Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year.
AOL Corp
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
Motley Fool
No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes
Someone in Illinois had the winning ticket last month. Like most jackpot winners, the Mega Millions winner elected the lump sum distribution option, reducing their winnings by $532.8 million. The winner will be taxed on their prize at the highest federal income tax rate, 37%, and at the Illinois state...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers
The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
CBS News
Is your state offering stimulus or rebate checks?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset still-blistering inflation, with at least 20 states and one city offering financial relief to residents grappling with higher food, gas and rent. Although consumer prices cooled slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last month from...
Lottery Player Nets $11.6 Million, One of Largest Scratch-Ticket Wins Ever
Instant Californian millionaire Chad Fry will buy a pickup truck first with 'all those zeroes'
I have scooped $26million in lottery winnings after cracking the secret code to beat the game – here is how I did it
A COUPLE claims to have cracked the code to winning the lottery - and have $26million in prize money to prove it. Maths marvel Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge made themselves multi-millionaires after finding a legal loophole in the lotto. The triumphant retirees have been turning tricks on the...
Bonus August Stimulus Check
News were just released that a bonus August direct payment of up to $300 is going out to thousands of Americans within a few days. There are thousands of residents in Hawaii that will be receiving a one-time tax refund by the end of August if they are making under $100,000 annually. However, if it's over $100,000 but under $200,000 residents will get $100.
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
CBS News
Comments / 1