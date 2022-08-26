ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Climatologist talks Ida anniversary, stronger storms in the future

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One year ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A lot of research is being done to understand how storms are changing with the climate. Over the last two years, Louisiana has been rocked by powerful hurricanes....
brproud.com

Dove hunting season begins September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
DERIDDER, LA
brproud.com

Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
LOUISIANA STATE

