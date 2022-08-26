Read full article on original website
WATCH: Youth advocates demand Gov. Edwards pause the youth transfers to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Family and Friends of Louisiana’s Incarcerated Children (FFLIC) with youth justice allies will hold a press conference to demand Gov. Edwards to immediately stop the move of youth from Bridge City to Angola. According to FFLIC, Angola is one of the ‘most horrific...
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Climatologist talks Ida anniversary, stronger storms in the future
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One year ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. A lot of research is being done to understand how storms are changing with the climate. Over the last two years, Louisiana has been rocked by powerful hurricanes....
Dove hunting season begins September 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
Local officials report 3,863 new COVID cases, 11 deaths following weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After the final weekend in August, thousands of new coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). LDH states that since Friday, August 26, a total of 3,863 new COVID cases were tallied and of the...
Road to Recovery: Louisiana’s Journey to Rebuild
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last two years, Louisiana has been hit by two of the strongest hurricanes in the state’s history. From Hurricanes Laura and Delta striking Cameron Parish just weeks apart in 2020, to Hurricane Ida bringing destruction in its wake through the bayou parishes nearly a year later. It has been a challenging road to recovery and a lot more needs to be done to make sure people aren’t falling through the cracks.
This Week in Louisiana Politics: juvenile inmates, school accountability, and student loans
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, hear the latest on the lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards for the proposed move of some juvenile inmates to a facility at Angola. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education delayed a vote that would change the...
The Starbucks menu item we can’t get enough of is returning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Since the early 1990’s, Starbucks has become a staple of American culture. A recent article from Vine Pair revealed there are over 15,000 Starbucks locations in the U.S. and just over 100 in Louisiana alone. With fall just around the corner, the popular...
