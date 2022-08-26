ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, UT

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

By Vivian Chow
 3 days ago

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall.

Via 313 , a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.

The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others in Sandy, Lehi and Orem. Guests can enjoy a massive dining space boasting 3,466 square feet serving the shop’s renowned-Detroit style slices.

Diners can enjoy a variety of pies including Detroit-style or bar-style and appetizers such as roasted artichokes, meatballs, a variety of salads, desserts, and more. Vegan and vegetarian-friendly options are also available including a plant-based pepperoni option and dairy-free pizza crusts.

Founded by two brothers from the blue-collar streets of Detroit, Via 313’s famous “square” pizzas uses handmade dough baked fresh daily. The square pizzas are actually rectangular in shape and baked in metal trays, “just like the ones used on the automotive assembly lines at the Big Three.”

The shop was named one of the “Top 10 Pizzas in America” by Food Network, “One of the Very Best Pizzas” by Food and Wine Magazine, and “Independent Pizzeria of the Year” by Pizza Today.

“We may be from Michigan and started our brand in Texas, but Utah feels like a second home for us,” said Co-Founder Brandon Hunt. “Riverton will mark our fourth restaurant in the Beehive State and it’s truly because of the love and support pizza lovers here have given Via 313 from the moment we arrived. Who knew so many people out west would love Detroit-style pizza as much as my brother Zane and I?!”

The new Riverton location is also hiring up to 100 employees to run the new shop. Positions at both the front and back of the house are available.

The new restaurant is located at 13222 S. Tree Sparrow Drive, Ste. R180.

To check out Via 313’s menu or to find a location near you, click here.

