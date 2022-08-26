Read full article on original website
Pistol permits on hold in Orange County; still being processed in Dutchess
GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has suspended fingerprinting for those seeking a pistol permit. The suspension is in place until further notice and is a result of the new gun laws enacted by the state legislature. Applicants who have fully completed applications including the handgun safety...
ALERT CENTER: Bear spotted in Rockland County
Ashley Moralez-Pena told News 12 that she and some co-workers were driving to a camp in Spring Valley when they spotted the bear.
Officials: Rockland residents are conserving water amid water emergency
Officials say Rockland residents are using less water after a water emergency was declared earlier this month.
Syosset Hospital nurses protest for better contracts
More than 150 Northwell Health nurses and allies showed up at Syosset Hospital Monday to demand change from their Northwell management team.
Emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County begins
Crews have begun emergency construction on Route 440 in Hudson County – a project that is expected to leave parts of the road closed for at least two weeks.
New York Man Who Murdered 2 In Hudson Valley Released From Prison
A man who murdered two women in their Hudson Valley home was released from prison. In 1987, Paul Leon of Pelham, New York was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing two women in Westchester County. The now 53-year-old was most recently in the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Dutchess County.
100 black vultures found dead on Sussex County hiking trail; officials say bird flu to blame
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area. The affected portion runs from Route 94 to Morris Farms Road in Lafayette. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the birds died from the bird flu. The New...
Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Two drug felons will serve prison time
The Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two men will serve time in New York State Prison on felony drug charges.
Officials: Hudson County emergency construction off to successful start
A potentially weekslong traffic nightmare is underway in Hudson County.
Mamaroneck Man Pleads Guilty to Ongoing Racial Acts
The Mamaroneck man arrested and charged in a years long racial dispute pled guilty Monday and pledged to stay out of the small cul-de-sac where he lashed out at Hispanic neighbors and their spouses with repeated racial slurs and acts of intimidation. 55 year old Michael Dunaway stood before a...
Behind the potholes: News 12 tours Fishkill asphalt plant
Wrecked roadways and potholes are always a headache for motorists across the Hudson Valley.
Man abused kids in Upstate day care center/foster care, police say; more victims possible
Warwick, N.Y. — A 59-year-old man sexually abused multiple children in two Upstate New York counties, troopers said. The victims were in day care or foster care, troopers said. Police are looking to see if there are other victims. The abuse happened in Warwick in Orange County and Andes...
Fire breaks out overnight in Orange County
According to Google Maps, that's the New Vernon Tavern on the corner of New Vernon Road and Robbin Road.
Police: Ax-wielding person menaces police while state official serves eviction at Norwalk residence
Police say two people were arrested, one for wielding an ax and allegedly menacing police officers while a state marshal attempted to serve an eviction notice at a Norwalk residence today.
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Elected officials make surprise visit to Rikers Island
Three New York City elected officials made a surprise visit to Rikers Island on Monday. The purpose of the visit was so that they could see what has improved and what needs to be changed inside the prison.
Rockland County exec blasts MTA for leaving county in ‘transit desert’
NEW CITY – Rockland County continues to pay far more into the Metropolitan Transportation Authority than it receives in services and County Executive Ed Day criticized the agency for its “woefully inadequate” service into New York City. Rockland has no one-seat rail ride into Manhattan, “Our ‘transit...
Norwalk police: Two arrested after man approached police with an ax
Two men were arrested in Norwalk Monday after one of them reportedly responded to an eviction notice with an ax.
Harrison police officer charged with petit larceny
Harrison police say 51-year-old Sokolj Biberaj was charged with petit larceny. Biberaj allegedly took a skylight worth $500 from a loading dock at New Castle Building Projects on Aug. 5.
