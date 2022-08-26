Read full article on original website
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most seniors in Oregon
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
kpic
Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
Oregon Man Who ‘Clobbered His Mama’ with Baseball Bat and Complained About Her for 15 Minutes in 911 Call Is Sentenced to Prison
A Hillsboro, Oregon man who was found guilty of fatally beating his “disabled, elderly” mother with a baseball bat before calling 911 and complaining about her for 15 minutes was sentenced to life in prison. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced that Garth Patrick Beams was sentenced...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
Oregon lawmakers respond to deadly Bend shooting
A day after a shooting in Bend claimed three lives, including the shooter's, Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregonians to keep the victims of the tragic event and their families top of mind.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
kpic
11,000 plants, stolen vehicles and firearms seized at illegal Woodburn marijuana grows
WOODBURN, Ore. — Multiple agencies served search warrants at two nearby locations on South Schneider Road north of Woodburn on Friday, August 26, Oregon State Police announced. According to OSP, the investigation began after law enforcement was alerted by businesspersons working in the regulated cannabis industry. Investigators found 57...
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
kpic
Weekend in Salem marked by gun violence; police say two shootings turn fatal
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police dealt with three shootings over the weekend, with incidents on Friday night and Saturday morning becoming deadly. At 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call on the 3900 Block of Lone Oak Road SE of a man with a gunshot wound. Officers say a dispute had ensued between a man and his former domestic partner.
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Oregon State Police identify McMinnville officer who fatally shot possibly suicidal man
The Oregon State Police on Monday publicly identified the McMinnville police officer who fatally shot a man last week. Justin Schwartz has been an officer with the McMinnville Police Department for five years, the state police said. He began his law-enforcement career in 2009 with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
boisestatepublicradio.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Advocates say misinformation could result in psilocybin therapy becoming inaccessible in much of rural Oregon. Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Crews hope to halt an Oregon wildfire before heat and wind cause disaster
Fire officials hope a surge of hands on the perimeter of Oregon's largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size. The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claimed the life of a firefighter and burned a home to the ground, they said.
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Upcoming 90-degree days prompting a threat to wildfires in southwest Oregon and eastern Washington
Upcoming 90-degree days prompting a threat to wildfires in southwest Oregon and eastern Washington. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We’re expected to see average conditions...
