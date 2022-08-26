Read full article on original website
2023 OL Monroe Freeling Announces Commitment to SEC School
Monroe Freeling, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, announced a commitment to Georgia on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over other finalists Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Clemson Should Repeat History, Flood Atlanta with $2 Bills
Gary Stokan, the CEO and President of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, made it clear last week that it was not his organization’s idea to close off the upper deck of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when No. 4 Clemson plays Georgia Tech on Labor Day night as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
Move It Monday – Coach Jackie Smith Carson
Getting in shape with the real pros. We are talking about Furman University’s women’s basketball team and we are joined by Coach Jackie Smith Carson to learn more and to hear about an exciting event.
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
Clemson Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
Clemson enters the season ranked No. 4 in both major polls and many media members believe that the Tigers are one of the most overrated teams of 2022. They point to the fact that despite winning 10 games last fall, none of the victories stood out as overly impressive, and the personnel at two of the teams' weakest spots – quarterback and offensive line – look much the same. The Tigers also will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball.
Owen falls to Chase in season opener
A road trip to Forest City, Aug. 26, as the Warhorses opened the 2022 season against 1-0 Chase, offered a few glimpses into the potential of the visiting team, but another strong showing at home for the Trojans proved far too much to overcome. While the offense of first-year Owen...
Coach says Clemson’s 5-star QB commit will grow from adversity in senior season opener
If you judge Christopher Vizzina’s first outing of the season by the box score, you aren’t necessarily doing the five-star quarterback justice. He went 15-of-25 for 97 yards with no interceptions in a (...)
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
South Carolina student arrested after gun found at high school
Anderson County Sheriff's Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Three injured during overnight shooting at bar in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people were injured during a shooting at a bar on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney, South Carolina. Deputies said they responded to the scene after someone reported a “shooting with injuries.”. When deputies arrived...
Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1
Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
3 injured in shooting at Gaffney bar
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said three people were injured in an overnight shooting Sunday at a bar in Gaffney. Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries around 2:43 a.m. at Tumeby’s Tap Room located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot […]
Officials respond to fire in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a fire Sunday morning in Gaffney. Cherokee County Dispatch said a camper in the woods behind Stage Coach Road near Edgewater Drive was on fire. First Responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday morning in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:53 a.m. at the intersection between Bible Church Road and Highway 9. Troopers said the motorcyclist ejected from the vehicle when it hit a Ford F150 attempting to make […]
