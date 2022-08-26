ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Police Remove Ticked Off 7-Foot Alligator From Middle School

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Things took a turn during the first week of classes for one Florida middle school as authorities removed a ticked-off 7-foot alligator from the grounds.

In a viral video on Twitter, it was reported that the very large reptile greeted students during drop-off at Lexington Middle School on Wednesday (August 24th). “[School Resource Officer] K9 handler [Dave] Jennings, a former gator trapper, wrangled the visitor,” authorities tweeted. “The alligator was taken by [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation] where it will be relocated to a safe area.”

A follow-up video shows authorities transferring the 7-foot animal away from the school. “See you later, alligator,” the tweet reads. Twitter users flocked to the post to share their thoughts on the alligator situation. “What an interesting skill for a SRO to have,” one user wrote. “Glad he was in the right place at the right time.”

Another user tweeted, “That’s where my son goes to school! Thank you Lee Sheriff’s and FWC for watching out for our kids and getting this gator back to a more suitable habitat.”

School officials also told Fox News that the quick action from the officers prevented any student from being in danger with the alligator.

The latest alligator sighting comes just days after a Florida woman found a baby alligator in her swimming pool. She revealed that the reptile was just swimming in the pool. “And I’m assuming it’s not going to find its way back out on its own,” she told authorities in a recorded phone conversation. The officers who arrived on the scene met the situation with some humor. “They didn’t go over this in the academy,” one officer declared.

Man Reveals How He Survived A Florida Alligator Attack

While speaking to Sky News, Florida resident JC La Verde spoke about how he managed to survive being attacked by a 12-foot alligator earlier this month.

La Verde stated that his head and torso ended up in the alligator’s mouth before he was able to fend it off and get away. This happened as he unknowingly swam towards the reptile in Lake Thonotosassa near Tampa. The whole incident was caught on camera by his work colleagues who were filming for an adventure race promotion.

Despite the insane situation, La Verde recalled how he managed to escape the large alligator. “I knew I was going to get out of the situation and I knew I had to act. We rolled to the right. I actually thought that it had rolled me but if it had rolled me I think I would have felt my entire body jerk and I didn’t.”

As he was in the alligator’s mouth, he grabbed the reptile with both hands. “I was grabbing its teeth and with my right hand, I was also grabbing some of its tongue. I know I felt gums, which were squashy and hard.”

The alligator quickly let go of him and he was able to get away with some injuries.

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
Drone captures vicious alligator attack as Florida man recalls reptile's 'scales' and 'teeth'

A 34-year-old Florida man described in harrowing detail how he survived a brush with death when he was attacked by a 12 ft alligator earlier this month, noting how he felt everything from the “scales” to the “teeth” of the reptile break his skin.“That thing was huge. That thing wasn’t a little gator,” said Juan Carlos La Verde during an interview with ABC Action News recently, describing how he was perhaps better equipped at keeping his body calm from his days spent working as a US Air Force Pararescueman.The attack happened while the 34-year-old Oldsmar firefighter was filming a...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
WATCH: Florida Construction Workers Find Massive 3-Legged Alligator Hiding in One of the Rooms

Once again, Florida continues to provide us with crazy encounters with wild animals as construction workers found a three-legged alligator hiding in a room of a new home. A TikToker captured two videos that have gone viral of wranglers attempting to remove the gator from the new construction site. Let’s just say it wasn’t easy work wrangling in the huge reptile.
Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
An 88-year-old woman was killed in a suspected alligator attack at a gated community near Hilton Head, S.C.

The body of an 88-year-old woman was found Monday near Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, after what authorities described as a suspected alligator attack. The woman, a resident of Sun City Hilton Head, appears to have been gardening before she wound up in a pond at the gated community for adults 55 and older, Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County sheriff’s spokeswoman, said in an interview.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad's Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says

A Missouri community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Alex Harris, who drowned last month while attempting to save his younger brother from a river. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris was swimming in the Missouri River on July 23 when he "went under the water and did not resurface" while attempting to save another swimmer. Harris was pronounced dead the next day by the Holt County Coroner.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

