pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State’s Season Opener against Central Michigan
The Cowboys will kick off their highly anticipated 2022 season against a familiar foe, or at least one that’s taken up a lot of real estate in the minds of Cowboys fans and coaches since they last met in 2016. Central Michigan is coming off a strong finish in...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: How Oklahoma State Commits Opened the 2022 Season
The high school football season kicked off across the country this past weekend, and members of Oklahoma State’s 2023 class had some standout performances. Overall, OSU commits went 6-4 this past weekend. Here is a look at how the commits fared. Stats are via MaxPreps (not every game has stats reported). If the player has a Hudl highlight from the week, it’ll be included as well.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Aug. 29): College Football’s Week Zero is Here
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. Oklahoma State finally kicks off its 2022 football season THIS WEEK! Let’s get into game mode. OSU Bullets. • Mike Gundy isn’t opposed to sticking around for a while. [PFB[. • Spencer...
Detroit News
Central Michigan to name football field after two more legendary coaches
Central Michigan has had several high-profile coaches throughout the years. Next month, the university will honor two of them when it names the football stadium's field Kramer/Deromedi Field, after Roy Kramer and Herb Deromedi. "We are proud to honor the rich tradition and football history at CMU by dedicating this...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn: ‘Comfortable’ Spencer Sanders is OSU’s Coach on the Field
While Oklahoma State’s defense should again be a strength in 2022, there are definitely questions to be answered and holes to be filled on that side of the ball. So, if the Cowboys offense can put a few more points on the board and extend a few more drives this fall, it should pay dividends for OSU. But an offense will only go as far as its quarterback can captain it.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Gary Wayne Harding New Oklahoma State Wrestling Volunteer Assistant
The Cowboys will have a familiar face in the room this season as former Oklahoma State 133-pounder Gary Wayne Harding is back in Stillwater and will be a volunteer assistant for the Cowboys this season. Harding was most recently an assistant at North Carolina. After four years competing for the...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Trace Ford Returns from Injury with a Higher Football IQ, That Should Be Terrifying for Big 12 QBs
Oklahoma State led the FBS in sacks last year, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks to the tune of four per game. And they did it without their returning sack leader Trace Ford. The Edmond-Santa Fe star hit the ground running as a true freshman with three sacks and nine (!) QB hurries in 2019, and then followed that up with 4.5 sacks in 2020, lining up all over Jim Knowles’ defensive front, drawing constant double-teams and living at the top of opposing OCs’ whiteboards. That’s when a knee injury derailed his breakout sophomore season. Ford was primed for a comeback in 2021 before a torn ACL (in his other knee) forced him to miss all of last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan
It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife. In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation. Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following...
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Road Made Of Soybeans Is Coming To Clinton County, Michigan
I don't know if asphalt ever had any kind of animal products in them, but if they did, then Clinton County might soon have a Vegan alternative for you to drive on. Some roadways around Fowler will soon have Soy-based asphalt in the roads you drive on. HOW can you...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders
BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
‘This was a justified killing,’ says defense attorney after jury acquits Saginaw man of murder
SAGINAW, MI — After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury exonerated a Saginaw man accused of fatal shooting another man during a fight on a West Side street, finding he acted in defense of his brother. Jurors in the trial of Delvon M. Jackson, 23, delivered their...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
abc12.com
Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose
MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township. Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues. Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A...
WNEM
State Police: Two dead in officer involved shooting
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said that two are dead following an officer involved shooting that happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday. Investigators said Bay County Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect.
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
Police find child’s body in a ditch, man arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a 39-year-old Montrose Township man who they believe is connected to a child’s body that was found in a ditch. The man’s name is being withheld pending arraignment in Genesee County’s 67th District Court, according to a news release from the Montrose Township Police Department.
