Oklahoma State led the FBS in sacks last year, terrorizing opposing quarterbacks to the tune of four per game. And they did it without their returning sack leader Trace Ford. The Edmond-Santa Fe star hit the ground running as a true freshman with three sacks and nine (!) QB hurries in 2019, and then followed that up with 4.5 sacks in 2020, lining up all over Jim Knowles’ defensive front, drawing constant double-teams and living at the top of opposing OCs’ whiteboards. That’s when a knee injury derailed his breakout sophomore season. Ford was primed for a comeback in 2021 before a torn ACL (in his other knee) forced him to miss all of last year.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO