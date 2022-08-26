Read full article on original website
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Essentia Health opens 4-operating-room ASC
Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC in that city. The 41,000-square-foot facility has four operating rooms and will provide orthopedic and eye surgeries, some neurological procedures and pediatric surgery, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the health system. It plans to add joint replacement surgeries.
Cirrus will pay $1 for Duluth air base once used by AAR Corp., Northwest; promises more jobs
Photo: Cirrus Aircraft makes propeller-driven aircraft and a single-engine jet called the Vision - CIRRUS AIRCRAFT. Cirrus Aircraft, a maker of single-engine propeller and jet planes, will purchase a former air base of Northwest Airlines Corp. in Duluth for just $1 after agreeing to boost employment in the city. The...
Weather Sketch: Mara Kate McDonald
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for August 29th, 2022: Mara Kate McDonald. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw...
GMN Birthdays: 8/30/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway. Click...
Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
Superior School Board upholds decision allowing gender identity to be taught to fifth graders
Amid an ongoing culture war nationwide, a northern Wisconsin school board has upheld a decision to teach gender identity to elementary students as educators and parents clash over lessons on one’s internal sense of gender. The Superior School Board voted 5 to 2 in a special meeting Thursday to...
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Reminiscing, celebrating, and honoring Northland Marines through a yearly reunion
It’s been 72 years since the beat company unit was active on August 21st, 1950. Getting together every year since 1975 on the anniversary of the day that 227 young men left and marched down Superior Street and boarded a train to Camp Pendleton at Oceanside, California. “About 90%...
UMD soccer falls to Northern Michigan
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) soccer team was at home Saturday for their second game of the season, against Northern Michigan University. Northern Michigan’s Rachael Erste would score one of two goals in the first half. As UMD suffered their first loss of the season by the final...
The Train Ride to Two Harbors
There are a ton of videos of the train ride from Downtown Duluth to Two Harbors. The one above is from the engine. This one is about the track. There is some insanely cool knowledge dropped in this video. And a video onboard.
Cloquet police search for missing teen
Cloquet police are currently searching for runaway 15-year-old Tyler Stevens. Stevens is 5’5″, thin build, red hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle. Tyler Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet and police released a notice...
Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Brandon Weatherz: Plentiful sunshine on tap
We’re entering a quiet stretch of weather with generally clear skies. This begins with abundant sunshine for our Tuesday. Highs range from low to upper 70s. It’s another breezy day with a west northwest wind near 15 mph. This allows the temperature downtown and in Superior to be a few degrees warmer than on the hill in Duluth.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
Cloquet wins, Duluth Marshall falls in home openers
Saturday was the home opener for both Cloquet and Duluth Marshall girl’s soccer teams. The Hilltoppers were hosting Spectrum, they scored the first goal of the game off the foot of Nina Thorson. Heidi Weis tied the game for Spectrum, as Duluth Marshall fell 4-2. Cloquet hosted Two Rivers...
