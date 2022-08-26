ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
MINNESOTA STATE
beckersasc.com

Essentia Health opens 4-operating-room ASC

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC in that city. The 41,000-square-foot facility has four operating rooms and will provide orthopedic and eye surgeries, some neurological procedures and pediatric surgery, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the health system. It plans to add joint replacement surgeries.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Mara Kate McDonald

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for August 29th, 2022: Mara Kate McDonald. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Wisconsin State
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Duluth, MN
State
South Dakota State
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 8/30/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway. Click...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roe V Wade#Security Camera#Medical Services#General Health#The We Health Clinic#Revcontent Top Surgeon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WDIO-TV

UMD soccer falls to Northern Michigan

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) soccer team was at home Saturday for their second game of the season, against Northern Michigan University. Northern Michigan’s Rachael Erste would score one of two goals in the first half. As UMD suffered their first loss of the season by the final...
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

The Train Ride to Two Harbors

There are a ton of videos of the train ride from Downtown Duluth to Two Harbors. The one above is from the engine. This one is about the track. There is some insanely cool knowledge dropped in this video. And a video onboard.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet police search for missing teen

Cloquet police are currently searching for runaway 15-year-old Tyler Stevens. Stevens is 5’5″, thin build, red hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle. Tyler Stevens ran away from where he was staying in Cloquet and police released a notice...
CLOQUET, MN
FOX 21 Online

Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Plentiful sunshine on tap

We’re entering a quiet stretch of weather with generally clear skies. This begins with abundant sunshine for our Tuesday. Highs range from low to upper 70s. It’s another breezy day with a west northwest wind near 15 mph. This allows the temperature downtown and in Superior to be a few degrees warmer than on the hill in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals

This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Cloquet wins, Duluth Marshall falls in home openers

Saturday was the home opener for both Cloquet and Duluth Marshall girl’s soccer teams. The Hilltoppers were hosting Spectrum, they scored the first goal of the game off the foot of Nina Thorson. Heidi Weis tied the game for Spectrum, as Duluth Marshall fell 4-2. Cloquet hosted Two Rivers...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy