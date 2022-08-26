Two new dog parks open in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.

The first of the two puppy play places opened at Memorial Park in the Logan Heights area, according to a city of San Diego news release. The new off-leash area, on the northeast side of the park near 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard, features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space.

Designated pens will separate small and large dogs, with doggie bag dispensers for convenience and repurposed logs to play on. The park will operate daily from dawn to dusk.

The San Diego Humane Society will host a mobile veterinary clinic at the site monthly to offer pet health services and other resources, which you can learn more about here . Clinicians will offer visits by appointment only.

The second location is in North Park, one of several dog-crazy uptown neighborhoods where apartment dwellers are always looking for a place for their pup to play. The city opened that park near the corner of Howard Avenue and Idaho Street.

It also includes separate fenced areas for small and large dogs, trees for shade, doggie bag dispensers and ample room to roam. That park is open daily 6 a.m. to midnight.

“The City is working with other municipalities in the County to identify and promote off-leash dog areas available to San Diegans,” a city spokesperson wrote. “Visit the City’s Map of Dog Parks in San Diego County to find locations of more than 50 off-leash dog parks countywide.”

